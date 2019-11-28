Edo Law Students honour Obaseki for achievements in education sector

Indigenes of Edo State at the Nigerian Law School, Abuja Campus, have conferred on Governor Godwin Obaseki an award of excellence in recognition of his developmental strides in the education sector.

The Leader of the group, Ovas Idofe, disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Idofe said the state’s law students were impressed by the governor’s reforms in the education sector and decided to give him an award of excellence.

She said, “We came from the Nigerian Law School to honour our state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki with an award of Excellence. This is because of his contributions to the education sector. We have found him worthy to give him the award considering his milestone achievements in the sector.”

The law students’ leader noted that the governor had also done well in other sectors of the state, noting “There is a big difference between what we have on ground in the state compared to what we had in 2016 when he came in as governor. Obaseki has shown that he is an achiever and we are all proud of him. Imagine all what he has achieved in such a little time, especially in terms of human capacity development. We are here to commend and to encourage him to continue in his people-oriented policies and reforms, not minding distractions from political jobbers in the state.”

Also, Rachael Idahosa, a member of the Edo Indigene group at the Nigerian law School, said the developmental strides and achievements of the governor were outstanding.

“We are glad to meet the governor; we are here to celebrate him for his outstanding contributions to the development of the state. He is a performer and has the support of all well-meaning Edo people. As a group, we are confident that he will do more if given the time and support”

Idahosa urged Edo youths to key into the empowerment programmes of the governor and support his policies on youth development.