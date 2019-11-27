Unravelling Potentials in Women Living with Disabilities

Rebecca Ejifoma

It was a rare and inclusive moment for 21 women living with disabilities, whom much earlier lived with their potentials clasped. Thanks to the Strong Ties Empowerment Foundation their dexterities were unravelled.

These beneficiaries, who dabbled into new skills, were seen at the recent forum to commemorate the 21st Memorial Anniversary of the late Mrs. Felicia Asia Iyere in Lagos in this late October.

With the title, “No Limits”, the founder, Mrs. Glory Odejimi, enthused that their ultimate penchant was to unfasten the hidden potentials of these women.

“This foundation is all about opening their minds to cutting edges, breaking boundaries and pulling down limitations,” she expressed.

Noting further that Strong Ties Empowerment is originally founded by the late Mrs. Felicia Asia Iyere – her mother – who died in her early 40s, Odejimi described her as a resilient woman.

Her words: “My late mum was resilient, strong and struggling. She was never upheld that childbearing or motherhood could hamper anyone from achieving her dreams.”

Today, however, being 21 years down memory lane, the foundation is keeping up with her legacy. “We want to use this special day to empower twenty-one women living with disability”.

Having gave such striking pose and sturdy comments, it was had to come to terms with their challenges. Here is a beneficiary, Mrs. Yemitade Wale. She is an astute bead maker.

“I’ve been into bead making for six years now. I’m a single mother of three,” she told newsmen. But after an collision with the foundation, she finally found heave d a deep sigh of relief.

She said with such grin reflected in her eyes. “Someone introduced me to this foundation. Since then, they have been assisting me greatly”.

Some of their unfazed disabilities are: hearing and speech impediment, and sight problems among others.

To further lend a voice to other women living with such physical challenges across the nation, Odejimi called on Nigerians to stretch a helping hand.

“We should not think that people living with disability cannot achieve their dreams. It doesn’t stop them. Rather, we should consider and assist them however we can for them to fulfil their dreams,” she advised.

A word for the women, “Never throw in the towel,” the founder encouraged.

Indeed, for these 21 symbolic women, it will be an October to remember; freely they went, freely they received