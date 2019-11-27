Elumelu to Receive National Award

The founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Group (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu will be conferred with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award by President Muhammadu Buhari, tomorrow.

The honour would be in recognition of his continuous hard work and total commitment to the empowerment of youths in Nigeria and Africa.

The award ceremony would be held in Abuja.

The NPOM Award was instituted by the federal government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment to honour deserving Nigerians in recognition of their hard work and excellence.

In a letter from the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige stated, “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award on you in recognition of your high productivity, hard work and excellence”.

Elumelu is one of Africa’s leading investors and philanthropists, as well as the most prominent proponent of entrepreneurship in Africa. In 2010, he created The Tony Elumelu Foundation, a private-sector-led philanthropy empowering African entrepreneurs and championing African entrepreneurship on the continent. The Foundation’s flagship initiative, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, is a 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 young African entrepreneurs across 54 African countries. The Foundation’s mission is inspired by Tony’s economic philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions the private sector, and most importantly entrepreneurs, as the catalyst for the social and economic development of the continent.