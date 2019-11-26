NYSC Cautions Corps Members against Unnecessary Trips

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps(NYSC), Mrs. Tosin Ikupolati, has warned the corps members serving in the state against embarking on unnecessary trips during their service year without due approval from the NYSC.

Ikupolati gave the warning yesterday at the Yikpata Orientation camp in Edu Local Government Area of the state during the closing ceremony and end of orientation parade for the 2019 Batch C, Stream II Orientation Course of the corps.

According to her, “Unnecessary journey by corps members is one of the ways many of them lose their lives during their service year.”

She advised the corps members to always obtain permission from her before embarking on any journey during the service year.

Ikupolati added: “We have lost a lot of corps members through road accidents, while those who did not die lost parts of their bodies and became burdens to their parents.

“There was a particular corps member who the director-general has to sponsor abroad with N2 million to replace his ribs.

“A lot of things happen when they travel, as they go without permission from the secretariat.”

Ikupolati said she always talks to the corps members and advises them against unauthorised journey, and expressed the hope that the present crop of corps members would heed the advice.

The state NYSC coordinator declared that corps members’ welfare was her priority, and appealed to their employers to always ensure that corps members deployed to serve in their firms are well cared for.

She noted further that “corps members’ employers should always put their children in the shoes of the corps members as most of them would never allow their children to serve where these corps members are serving.

“The corps members have agreed to go to the interiors of the state to serve, but the employers are not ready to take good care of them. Some of them will say that the federal government has paid them.

“How much is N19, 800. We all know how much we give our own children, so how can somebody believe that the N19, 800 stipend paid by the federal government is okay?