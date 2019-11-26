Kano Plans to Establish Trust Fund to Boost Education

The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said that the state government is planning to establish an Education Trust Fund to help the citizens receive sound education.

The governor said this in a statement by the Director General, Media and Public Relations, Government House, Ameen Yasar, in Kano on Tuesday.

Yasar said the development followed the state government’s unveiling of its free and compulsory basic senior secondary education policy, which also prioritised inclusive and Almajiri education.

He quoted Ganduje as having made the disclosure during an extraordinary State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Government House, Kano to deliberate on the draft Kano Education Trust Fund bill.

The governor said that his administration is aiming to generate funds to build a solid foundation for a more literate and competitive society.

“You could recall that we recently launched free and compulsory education in Kano.

“Under this policy, several plans would be implemented, including provision of infrastructure, integrating Islamic and Qur’anic education, girl–child education, teacher training, and community participation.

“All these require funds so we have to ensure ways of making the policy sustainable,” Ganduje said during the meeting.

He said it was in line with the policy that the state government also earmarked N49.9 billion for critical projects such as the free and compulsory education policy, adding that the amount represents 25.23 per cent of the state 2020 Appropriation Bill for education.

Ganduje also said that a bill for the establishment and management of the state Modern Skills Acquisition Centre had been forwarded to the state House of Assembly for deliberation and passage for his assent.

He said the bill, if passed and assented to would ensure efficient management of the centre.

“My recent visit to London was to discuss with the manufactures of the equipment we installed and on how to run the centre.

“We have agreed to engage an expert from their side to administer it for some time, to set its management tone so that we don’t end up rubbishing the investment.

“They are going to train 35 of our carefully selected tutors from Kano, in addition to about six more that will be selected soon,” the governor said.

According to him, the selected tutors will be trained for about six weeks on how to handle the equipment installed so that when they assume work, things will go on smoothly.

.

The governor announced that the French authorities had agreed to extend their scholarship programme for another five years to enable more lecturers from Kano to pursue postgraduate and doctoral courses in French universities.

Ganduje was in Paris, France last week to discuss with the French government officials, on the joint scholarship scheme for lecturers of tertiary institutions from the state.

During the meeting, Ganduje also briefed SEC on his visit to Seattle, USA under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum.

He said issues bordering on primary health care and routine immunization were discussed with the Co Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates and Alhaji Aliko Dangote. (NAN)