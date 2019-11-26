Dangote, Elumelu, Otudeko, Others Win FG’s Productivity Award

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Business magnate, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, prominent business entrepreneurs, Tony Elemelu and Oba Otudeko, have been nominated for productivity award by the Federal Government.

Also among those to receive the prestigious the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award are 29 other individuals and organisations who have made remarkable impact in their various fields of endeavours.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja Tuesday afternoon to herald the 18th edition of the National Productivity Day (NPD), the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, said the aim of the award was to stimulate productivity consciousness and reward innovation, creativity and hard work among Nigerians.

He said that government was conscious of the critical place of productivity in the realisation of the current administration’s Next Level Agenda, adding that “no nation can be self-reliant and competitive in the international market without productivity improvement in all sectors of the economy.”

Ngige further said that; “No nation can enhance the quality of life of its citizenry as well as be self-reliant and competitive in the international market without productivity improvement in all sectors of its economy. Productivity is indeed the most important determinant of socio-economic growth, wealth creation, employment generation and overall improved standard of living”.

He said the Buhari-led Administration waa committed to the overall socioeconomic growth and development of the nation in order to improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

The minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari would confer the awards on the recipients on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee, an independent Committee made up of eminent Nigerians from diverse background had, after a thorough screening exercise, recommended twenty five (25) individuals and seven (7) organizations drawn from all sectors of the economy for conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award at this year’s National Productivity Day.