At 6th AFRIMA, Africans Unite to Celebrate Excellence

On Saturday, November 23, 2019 before a huge gathering of expectant guests at Eko Hotel And Suites, Lagos, Nigerians, who turned up in elegant dresses and wearing panache on their faces and carriage, the continent of Africa united in celebrating the very best of its illustrious creative children in the field of music.

In a single night of glamour and spectacle, the massive stage of the All Africa Music Award, AFRIMA at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, presented artistes of varied cultural backgrounds.

It was indeed a moment of glory for the peoples of a continent, who aside being harangued by challenges in almost all the countries.

On parade at Eko hotel, were Sauti Sol (Kenya); Amiinux (Morroco); Stonebwoy- (Ghana); and Kanvee Adams (Liberia). The natural resouce-rich Democratic Republic of Congo had two artists, Awilo Logomnba and Ferre Gola, just as South Africa had three Nadia Nakai, Tellaman and Master KG. The Eastern Africa was not left out as talk of the biggest music night in Africa was Nikita karren, a 17 year old from Kenya whose performance blown many away with a standing ovation. from the full capacity of Eko Convnetion Centre,Eko Hotel,lagos.Nigeria, being the host country and perhaps because of its sheer size and cultural credo on the continent, had five slots — Teni Apata; Skibi; Praiz; JoeBoy, and the legend of the hip hop generation, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba.In all, 29 artistes performed at the biggest nigh of Music in Africa in a medley that showed collaboration and unity of the continent through music and culture.

The celebration last Saturday, witnessed by hundreds of guests from across the continent, also enthroned some of the creatives as the very best across musical genres and countries of the continent. The regional category conferred status on artists from as many as 20 countries of the continent. These are:

Best Male Artist in Central Africa — Salatiel (Cameroon) with his work, ‘Anita; ‘

Best Female Artist in Central Africa — Shan’L (Gabon) – ‘Ces’t Pas Les Gbes’

Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa — Khaligraph Jones (Kenya) – ‘Leave Me Alone’

Best Female Artist in Eastern Africa — Nikita Kering (Kenya) – ‘Happy With You’

Best Male Artist in Northern Africa — Amiinux (Morocco) – ‘Bini W Biwaen’

Best Female Artist in Northern Africa — Nada Azhari (Morocco) – ‘Jrit’

Best Male Artist in Southern Africa — Sjava (South Africa) – ‘Umama’

Best Female Artist in Southern Africa — Nadia Nakai (South Africa) – ‘Imma Boss’

Best Male Artist in Western Africa — Burna Boy (Nigeria) – ‘Ye’

Best Female Artist in Western Africa — Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) – ‘One’

Winners in the Continental categories are:

African Fans’ Favourite — Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt) – ‘Mafia’

Album of the Year in Africa — Afrikan Sauce – Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Artist of the Year in Africa — Burna Boy (Nigeria) – ‘Gbona’

Best African Act in the Diaspora — Manno Beats (Chad) – ‘Akouna’ ft. Afrotronix & Vox Sambou

Best African Collaboration — Nasty C (South Africa) – ‘SMA’ ft. Rowlene

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Contemporary — 2Baba (Nigeria) – ‘Oyi’

Best African Dance or Choreography — Aminux (Morocco) – ‘Bini W Binek’

Best African DJ — DJ Spinall (Nigeria) – ‘Dis Love’ ft. Wizkid, Tiwa Savage

Best African Duo, Group or Band Crystal Asige & Kaskazini

Best African Artist, Duo or Group in African Electro — Manno Beats (Chad) – ‘Akouna’ ft. Afrotronix & Vox Sambou

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop — Nadia Nakai (South Africa) – ‘Imma Boss’

Best Artist, Duo in Group in African Jazz — Owen & Tiana (Gabon) – ‘African Time’

Best African Rapper/Lyricist — Nasty C (South Africa) – ‘SMA’ ft. Rowlene

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop — Joeboy (Nigeria) – ‘Baby’

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Reggae, Ragga or Dancehall — Stonebwoy (Ghana) – ‘Tuff Seed’

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African R&B & Soul — Hillzy (Zimbabwe) – ‘TV Room’ ft. Garry Mapanzure

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Rock — Rash (Kenya) – ‘Grave Robbers’

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Traditional — Abrham Belanyeh (Ethiopia) – ‘Ete Abay’ WINNER

Best Female Artist, Duo or Group in African Inspirational Music — Kanvee Adams (Liberia) – ‘Daily Prayer’

Best Male Artist, Duo or Group in African Inspirational Music — Onesimus (Malawi) – ‘Sounds of Peace’

Best African Video — Platnumz

Most Promising Artist in Africa — Bráulio Alexandre (Angola) – ‘Que Nada Nos Separe’

Producer of the Year in Africa — Kel P (Nigeria) – ‘On the Low’ (Burna Boy) ‘Gbona’ (Burna Boy) ‘Killin Dem’ (Burna Boy ft. Zlatan)

Revelation of the African Continent — Nikita Kering (Kenya) – ‘Happy with You’

Song of the Year in Africa — ‘Fever’ – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Songwriter of the Year in Africa — Kanvee Adams (Liberia) – ‘Mama’