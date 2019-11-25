Rivers Govt Accredits 1,415 Private Schools

In line with Rivers State Government’s desire to establish a formidable educational sector at the public and private institutions, the Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools setup by the Governor Nyesom Wike has submitted a comprehensive report to the state government.

While receiving the report, Wike said he was concerned and committed to ensuring that private schools are of approved standard with right facilities.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, added: “We have no doubt that this report will help us sanitise the educational sector to create a state with high educational standards befitting for the growth and development of our children.”

He directed the Ministry of Education to swing into necessary actions against schools denied accreditation and urged parents and national examination bodies to take note of the new development.

He said the state government had further gone ahead to publish list of all affected schools in The Tide Newspaper and THISDAY Newspaper of Monday, November 25, 2019.

The Chairman of the committee, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, said out of a total number of 2,511 schools which applied for the accreditation, 1,415 schools were fully accredited, while 659 schools were granted interim accreditation and 437 schools were denied operational approval.