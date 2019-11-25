Okowa Laments Tax Evasion by the Rich

*Charges new internal revenue board to step up tax drive

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday in Asaba inaugurated the new Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), lamenting that too many affluent people in the state evade tax payment, thereby denying the government of vital source of funds for various development programmes.

Okowa however harped on the importance of internally generated revenue (IGR) and charged members of the new board to step up their activities with effective reforms in order to meet set targets, which the DBIR had regrettably been unable to do during his first tenure.

The DBIR members inaugurated include Mr Monday Onyeme as Chairman, Mr Mike Edegware as Secretary, Mr Kelly Edegwhenerue and Mr Godday Daniel.

A fifth member, Mr Austine Igbine, is expected to be inaugurated later after due screening by the state legislature.

The governor said that increased IGR remains the most reliable means of bridging ”the funds gap arising from the challenges and dwindling revenue from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).”

Okowa cautioned the Board against overburdening the very poor citizens trying to eke out daily living but to go after the rich people who are often unwilling or reluctant to pay their taxes.

He however noted that the critical rich class could be made to pay tax without necessarily overcharging them, saying the tax net must incorporate this class of citizens through reform strategies to ensure increased IGR in the state via an expanded revenue base.

The state needs additional funds to finance its technical education, health, infrastructure (roads) among others, Okowa stressed, adding that DBIR collaboration with other agencies of government must be improved for better successes in the revenue drive even as he pledged his administration’s continued support for the DBIR.

Responding on behalf of other members, Onyeme (chairman), thanked the governor for finding them worthy to be reappointed for a second term and pleaded for accelerated passage of the DBIR autonomy and professionalism bill at the state house house of assembly.

Nevertheless, in an interview with newsmen, Onyeme disclosed that the state IGR had in the last four years moved between N40 billion and N60 billion annually.