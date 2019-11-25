NPFL: Rangers Fire Coach Benedict Ugwu

Strings of uninspiring displays and home loses have caused the management of Enugu Rangers Football Club to sack Coach Benedict Ugwu after they lost again today 2-0 to promoted Akwa Starlets in continuation of the NPFL.

In a terse statement by Rangers, a new set of coaches will be named within today.

“Rangers coaching crew handed indefinite suspension by the management of the team while a new crew to be named in the next 48 hours,” the club announced on their official Twitter handle.

Ugwu aka ‘Surugede’, who replaced Gbenga Ogunbote as Rangers coach in the off-season, qualified Rangers to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, but ‘The Flying Antelopes’ have struggled to impress in the NPFL this season.

They were 14th on the NPFL table before this weekend’s matches with four points from as many matches after they won one, lost two and drew one of their matches.

The club begin the group phase of the Confederation Cup next Sunday when they host big-spending Egyptian club Pyramids FC.

Meanwhile, Match-day 5 produced three away wins with the most remarkable the win for Starlets in Enugu.

Plateau United stay on top having won on the road, while Lobi Stars remain in No 2 and Enyimba replace Wikki Tourists in third place.

Former champions Kano Pillars fail to crack Wikki Tourists at home and stay second from the bottom.

NPFL RESULTS

DT Force 1-3 Plateau Utd

K’ Pillars 0-0 Wikki

Heartland 1-0 Jigawa Stars

IfeanyiUbah 0-0 Lobi Stars

Rangers 0-2 Akwa Starlets

W’Wolves 0-1 Rivers Utd

Abia Warriors 1-0 MFM

Enyimba 2-0 Adamawa Utd

Katsina Utd 2-0 Sunshine

Akwa Utd 1-1 Nasarawa Utd