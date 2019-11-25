Knight Frank Crowns New CEO in Nigeria

Knight Frank, the world’s largest independent residential and commercial property consultancy, has announced the investiture of a new Senior Partner/CEO, Frank Okosun for Knight Frank Nigeria.

The ceremony will hold on November 28, 2019 at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, will have in attendance, corporate enterprise leaders, industry magnates, institutional stakeholders and other global real estate market personalities.

Frank Okosun replaces Chief Albert Orizu, who is retiring after 36 years of meritorious service.

According to a statement by Knight Frank, the new CEO is a purpose-driven, a pathfinder per excellence and quite frankly embodies the core values of the Knight Frank brand.

“Colleagues in the market place locally and internationally unanimously describe him as innovative, inspirational, committed, enduring, respectful and collaborative. He takes over the leading estate firm at a significant epoch in the history of both the firm and the profession in Nigeria. He has served as a partner in the firm for about 15 years,” the statement said.

Frank is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, (FNIVS); Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS); member of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI); member of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA); member of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON); and an accredited member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ACRETM Civil and Commercial Mediator. He holds an MBA and has attended several programme and courses at Harvard Business School relating to Real Estate Management Finance, Design & Leadership.

Beyond his dexterity in applying his expertise and market knowledge to broker commercial, industrial, retail and residential property consultancy, he enjoys his leisure time as he is a member of the Metropolitan Club, Ikoyi Club and the Port Harcourt Polo Club. He is also passionate about promoting education and assisting the less privileged.

He enjoys a stellar reputation for prompt and personal response to client demands, Connecting people and property, perfectly.

Knight Frank Nigeria is part of Knight Frank LLP – the world’s largest independent residential and commercial property consultancy. Established in 1965, Knight Frank can best be described as the founding fathers of transformational and integrity-based real estate practice in Nigeria. Headquartered in Akuro Campbell Street, Lagos, Knight Frank has grown to be one of the largest firms of Estate Surveyors and Valuers in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The firm’s growth is attributed to its high-standards of professionalism, commercial acumen and integrity.

Knight Frank is highly respected and trusted by the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, individuals, private organisations and government institutions, for its commitment to sustained standards and consistent delivery of a best-in-class service to clients.