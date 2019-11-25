IPPIS: UI ASUU Sets up Monitoring Committee

By Kemi Olaitan

The University of Ibadan (UI) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Monday set up a monitoring committee to ensure that none of its members enlisted on the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as directed by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

THISDAY learnt that the committee was announced at a congress of the union held at the Faculty of Arts of the institution.

The congress, which was presided by the Chairman, Prof. Deji Omole, resolved to follow the directive of the national leadership of the union not to enlist on the IPPIS.

ASUU has maintained its stand citing peculiarities and University Act, while the federal government continued to insist that none of its employees will be exempted for the enrollment.

The congress, in a resolution read by the Secretary of the union, Prof. Peter Olapegba, further resolved to stop work in the event of stoppage of salary of academic staff in the institution.

However, as at the time of filing this report, no team of the federal government on IPPIS enrollment has arrived the university.