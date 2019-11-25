FGC Ikot Ekpene Inaugurates 2020 Reunion Committees

The alumni association of the Federal Government College, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, has inaugurated committees to organise its 2020 Grand Reunion next year.

The inauguration ceremony, which took place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was attended by alumni drawn from the Class of 1979 through the Class of 2015. The meeting was anchored by the Chairman, 2020 Grand Reunion Planning Committee, Hon. Enobong ‘Alan Hammer’ Uwah.

Committees inaugurated were Protocols, Welfare and Entertainment, Media and Publicity, Finance, Medical, General Services, Awards and Gala Nite, Logistics and Security. Members of the inaugurated committees were nominated by those in attendance.

The Chairman, 2020 Grand Reunion Planning Committee stated that only alumni committed to the cause should be nominated and directed that everyone present volunteer themselves for Committee service by virtue of being on site in Akwa Ibom State.

The draft programme of the 2020 Grand Reunion was presented to the gathering by the Chairman, Planning Committee and the draft programme was deliberated on with inputs from alumni.

The Chairman further stated that the final list of inaugurated committees was be communicated to alumni in due course.