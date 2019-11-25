Blame Saraki, Secondus for PDP’s Woes in Kogi, Says Party Chieftain

*Says former lawmaker Karimi’s defection has dealt the party severe blow

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A Chieftain of Peoples Democrat Party, PDP, in Kogi State, Mr. Toba Abraham, has fingered former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, and the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, as responsible for the dilemma of the party in Kogi State.

Abraham stated that the way and manner the duo were running the affairs of the state party without recourse to democratic principles led the party to its present predicament in the state

Abraham who spoke on Monday in Lokoja on the Saturday’s defection of former House of Representatives member, Sunday Karimi (Yagba Fed constituency, 2011 – 2019) from PDP to APC.

He said, “The purported defection of Hon. Sunday Karimi from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress, APC is a calamity that is set to befall the PDP.

“Sunday Karimi was a humble and loyal party man who worked hard to ensure the sustenance and survival of the party not only in Kogi west senatorial district but in Kogi state as a whole.

Karimi remained one of the major financiers and pillars of PDP in Kogi State having helped to build the party to its present status.

” Sunday Karimi is a straight forward and honest politician with serious commitment to party development and peoples growth, having a political structure with support base across the 85 wards of Kogi West.

Though he never asked his supporters to support APC in the last election but his body language and his refusal to support the PDP was no doubt largely responsible for the abysmal performance of PDP in Kogi West in the just concluded governorship/senatorial elections.

“In Yagba where the running mate of PDP candidate comes from, Karimi was able to reduce the marging of lead substantially. This no doubt is a testimony to his political stature and popularity”.

Toba expressed that PDP under the leadership of Uche Secondus led NWC got it wrong by giving the soul of the party to Senator Bukola Saraki who joined others to murder the party in Kogi State, “It all started when Secondus and Saraki came up with their automatic ticket agenda by giving the party ticket to Sen. Dino Melaye preventing others from the contest.

Sunday Karimi was first disqualified by the party screening committee on a frivolous and fabricated reasons of not being a financial member of PDP, just to give way to Dino.

“That scrupulous report was appealed and another screening was rescheduled and conducted at the PDP secretariat Wadata house, Abuja but to the dismay of everyone certificate of clearance was never issued to Sunday Karimi till today all at the instance of Uche Secondus and Bukola Saraki. What could be more ridiculous than this? Is this not a signal that Sunday Karimi was not wanted anymore in the party?

How many politicians of Karimi’s stature would succumbed to this conspiracy and political assault?”, he questioned.

Continuing, “But a non desperate Karimi against the decision of his group to challenge the mess in court opted to work for the success of his party which he did with vigour and all seriousness. Let it be told here that if Karimi had left the party that time the PDP would have been dead by now.

Yet, Karimi put all those behind him and resolved to work for the success of his party not minding the way and manner he was treated. He spend so much of his hard earned resources campaigning and mobilizing for the party to win the 2019 general election.

In fact, Karimi single handedly financed a campaign train which moved round the entire towns and villages in the 34 wards of Yagba federal constituency which he represented at the National Assembly.

“Unfortunately and most painful of it all was the way and manner some PDP leaders and members engaged in anti-party activities by working against the PDP candidates for the House of Representatives which the party lost. All in an attempt to push Karimi away from the party. Since that time Karimi has been considering the option of stepping aside from the party activities until the likes of Chief Abiodun Ojo encouraged him to join Abubarka Ibrahim’s project.

“It is quite worrisome rather unfortunate that those who are castigating Hon. Karimi for working for the APC today failed to questioned those who worked against PDP in the last election. Uche Secondus and Sen. Bukola Saraki should be questioned on their roles and involvement in foistering anti-democratic principles on the party which has largely affected the fortunes of the party.

“However, Karimi can not be completely absolved of the blame for Uche Secondus undoing simply because in the run up to the PDP national convention where Uche Secondus led Executive emerged, Karimi worked hard for Secondus and Kola Ologbondiyan’s emergence; he was Secondus Coordinator for Kogi State and mobilizing PDP members at the national assembly even when he was warned against supporting Uche Secondus. It is obvious that for his openness, loyalty and hardwork, he was paid back with evil.”

Toba however dispelled rumor that the former House of Representatives member defected because he could not secured the deputy governorship slot of the party for the last Guber election.

“Having had one on one discussion with Karimi with a view to beg him to stay in the party, it will be wrong for any person to adduce the reason for Karimi defection to a failed attempt to secure the deputy governorship candidature of the PDP as being insinuated by certain persons. This is because, there was never a time Karimi’ choice of deputy governorship was discussed.

He had never shown nor indicated interest in becoming a deputy governorship candidate. Nobody and I mean nobody can come out to say that Hon. Karimi at sometimes discussed the idea of becoming deputy governor with him/her, neither has he indicated his interest at any given opportunity in the position of Deputy Governor.

“He had consistently assured his followers of his preference for the legislature. His support and commitment to Abubakar Ibrahim governorship project was purely on principle and not for any aspiration of his. For the former lawmaker who is a former PDP deputy chairman in the state to leave the party at this critical moment may further diminished the fortunes of the party in the state.

“Karimi must have felt in his own wisdom he could no long continue to stay in the party that detest truth, abhor honesty but celebrate mediocrity. Though it was a difficult decision for him to leave the party he had worked hard with others to build but since it was obvious that the party under Secondus is not interested in party loyalty but highest bidder, there is no better time than now for him to bid the party bye.”