INEC to Conduct Re-run Polls in Kogi West, Ajaokuta Federal Constituency Nov 30

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will conduct supplementary re-run elections for Kogi West senatorial district and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively on November 30, 2019.

This was contained in a statement signed by INEC’s Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Ahmed Bagudu Biambo, in Lokoja on Sunday.

Kogi West Senatorial election was held along with the Kogi governorship election on November 16, but the returning officer had declared it inconclusive and ordered a re-run in 20 registration areas which is about 53 polling units with a total of 46,767 registered voters across seven local government areas of the senatorial district.

In a similar vein, the court had ordered the conduct of a re-run election in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency in 22 polling units, which affected 10 registration areas with a total of 15,438 registered voters across the constituency.

The Appeal Court had nullified the election of Senator Dino Melaye as the duly elected senator in Kogi West senatorial district and ordered a re-run in 53 polling units in the district.