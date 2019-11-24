Glo’s Life-changing Promo Draws Resounding Accolades

Globacom’s ‘My Own Don Beta Promo’ train moved to Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State after having successful draws in different parts of Lagos, where lucky winners emerged. A couple of the lucky winners at the Ibadan promo expressed delight for the economic impact that the Globacom’s largesse would make in their lives, Bamidele Famoofo reports

Alimi James Adeniyi believes in miracles. He is a pastor. But his first reaction when a recent miracle appeared like an apparition in his life, was not to shout “hallelujah.” On the day he got a call that he had won a prize in the ongoing My Own Don Beta promo of Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, Pastor Alimi did not instantly jump for joy. Just as the Bible admonished, he was finicky in ascertaining the authenticity before wholeheartedly clutching the good news.

“I thought it was a scam when I got a call that I won an Industrial Sewing Machine,” the pastor with Living Faith Church, Winners Chapel, Ibadan, recalled. “I decided to call Glo to confirm it and they said it was true.” His joy was ethereal and pure. To borrow the popular expression in Globacom’s payoff line, it was an unlimited feeling of unadulterated joy.

Chief Abiola Egbelade had a similar reaction. He did not know what to make of the call from 121 informing him that he had won a prize. “I was surprised when I got the call from 121 (Globacom’s customer care number), I did not believe it because most times calls do come from fake promo agents calling to tell you to pay money to claim prizes in non-existing promos”, the Isese leader of Ibadan origin, who won a Keke tricycle, said.

Also another winner, Mr. Timothy Issac Wale, an ND 2 student of Business Administration, Ibadan Polytechnic, said, “At first, I didn’t believe it when I got a call from Glo, but subsequent calls and invitation to the venue convinced me and I am here today receiving my Keke at Bodija Market, Ibadan. To God be the glory, Glo has done well for me. I am so excited. I will use the Keke for commercial purpose to make money.”

People tend to be sceptical about consumer promos, especially when they promise mouth-watering prizes. To start with, consumer promos are like lottery – the odds against laying your hands on the grand prizes are high. But that is not the main reason for the scepticism. Many don’t believe that they are real. After a long experience of disappointments, people rarely trust businesses that organise promos to deliver on promises made.

Globacom realised that its good corporate image is no safeguard against this malaise of public incredulity. This awareness informed the company’s approach to its consumer promos and general business practices. It adopted pragmatism and transparency of the processes as the instruments for reassuring members of the public of the promo’s integrity.

Recharge and Win Big, also known as My Own Don Beta, is the latest in Glo’s consumer empowerment initiatives. The promo gives subscribers on the company’s network opportunities to win life-changing prizes. The items it made available are those that can make the winners instant entrepreneurs.

The prizes are brand new tricycles, otherwise known as keke, industrial sewing machines, generators and grinding machines. Old and new Globacom subscribers, who recharge with a minimum of N200 can win any of the items.

According to the digital transformation leader, the promo is designed to make entrepreneurs out of the people rather than dishing out money to winners. It does this by giving the people trade-establishment tools that would help them set up their own businesses. This, the company believes, would have a direct impact on their life situations.

Given the excitement that had followed the presentation of the prizes of the reward promo in cities across Nigeria, there was understandable ecstasy in the sprawling city of Ibadan on Wednesday as winners gathered in large numbers to receive their prizes. The presentation was witnessed by a large and excited crowd at the popular Bodija Market in the heart of the bustling capital city.

On hand were dignitaries, including the Oyo State Commissioner for Environment, Honourable Kehinde Ayoola, the Iyalode of Ibadanland, Chief (Mrs) Theresa Oyekanmi, and the Chairman of Bodija Market Traders Association, Alhaji Lamidi Musedeeq, Nollywood actors Yemi Solade and Odunlade Adekola also graced the occasion with their presence.

Also on hand was the representative of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Tayo Fasunhanmi.

The commissioner, Honourable Ayoola, was effusive in showering encomiums on Globacom for the empowerment programme which he noted complements what the state government is doing.

“This largesse from Globacom shows that the company appreciates the fact that people are using the network and you are giving back to society. It is a good thing”, he said, while urging Nigerians to patronise Globacom to enable the company to do more.

The winners and their relatives, some of whom had expressed disbelief when informed about their winnings, were delighted that the information was real. They expressed their delight during the presentation of the prizes.

Mr. Ojedele Solomon, a corps member serving in Oyo State, said he did not believe the information that he had won a generating set. He thought someone was playing a prank on him until he received persistent calls from Globacom.

“I never believed it when I was called. People in my neighbourhood also told me not to believe, that it’s a scam. It was when they started calling me endlessly, especially with Glo customer care number, that I decided to go to Glo office where I did verification and was confirmed as a winner of a generator,” he said.

Mr. Adeleye Adeyemi, a police officer serving in Ibadan, said he received the call informing him that he won a tricycle with mixed feelings. He knew that Globacom had done such feats before, yet he was reluctant to give his details to the customer care staff who called him.

Most of the prize winners appreciate the economic empowerment objective of the reward promo. Adeyemi said he would use the tricycle to augment his family’s income.

Mr. Babatunde Agbebaku, who won an industrial sewing machine, said: “I still can’t believe it. I will make good use of the machine, especially for business. I want Glo to keep empowering Nigerians.”

Solomon, the corps member and Education and Political Science graduate of Osun State University, said he would use the generating set he won to make himself comfortable.

Some like Chief Egbelade, who won a Keke tricycle, just want to enjoy their good fortune and celebrate the company that made it possible.

“I will not use the tricycle for commercial purpose. I will cruise it around the city so that everyone will see what Globacom has done,” he said.

The prize presentation also featured the draw for the next set of 130 winners of prizes such as generators, grinding machines, sewing machines and tricycles, who will be receiving their prizes in Kano.

Most of the remarks at the ceremony lauded Globacom for its fidelity to its corporate goals of making quality telecoms services affordable to its subscribers in and outside Nigeria and touching lives through direct economic empowerment and corporate social responsibility activities.

The event burnished the reputation of the grandmasters of data as a business that just wants to make life convenient for its customers.

Comments by Other Winners

Mr. Olasupo Gbolahan Qudus, a student said: “I was so happy when I was called by Glo and I got to know that I won a grinding machine in ‘My Own Don Beta’ promo. I will give the machine to my mother and that will be another opportunity for her to add to her daily income. I want to thank Glo for this prize, I won’t forget today. Thank you.”

“I am 21 years old and a 500 level student of Crop Production and Soil Science at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State. I was surprised, but very happy when I got a call from Glo. I was told that I was one of the lucky winners of a generator. I was not aware that a promo was going on, I just recharged my line normally, and after a few days, I got a call from Glo that I won a generator. The generator will be very useful to me, I intend to start a business centre soon and it will help to power the business when there’s no electricity supply from PHCN. I am very grateful to Glo,’’ Olusina Emmanuel enthused.