BVN Verification Exercise Not Witch-hunt, Bauchi Gov Assures Civil Servants, Pensioners

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has said the ongoing BVN verification exercise for some Civil Servants and Pensioners was not targeted at anybody.

The governor also explained that workers without Bank Verification Number were 19, 000 as against the 41,000 earlier announced.

The governor who spoke while addressing newsmen in Bauchi on the exercise weekend said it had become imperative for the government to conduct such exercise in order to sanitise the State Civil Service.

According to him, the Committee constituted to investigate the non possession of the Bank Verification Number has discovered that the total number of workers and pensioners in the state civil service without BVN are 19,000 as against the 41,000 earlier announced.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for understanding the intention of his administration on the verification exercise.

Governor Mohammed assured citizens of the state of providing good governance and pledged to give level playing ground without molestation to all the stakeholders of the state.

On his recent official visit to the United States of America, the governor said the second stage of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the state government and the Donor Agencies was to ensure the provision of functional Primary Healthcare Center in each ward across the state.

He recalled that, recently UNICEF has renovated 115 Primary Healthcare Centers while the state government had renovated additional 55 to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

Governor Mohammed said while in the United States, he had discussions on ways of getting intervention for the state in the area of human capital development in the State Primary Healthcare and immunisation.