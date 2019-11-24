Anambra Police Arrests Child Trafficking Syndicate, Rescues 3 Children

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police in Anambra have arrested a syndicate which specialises in stealing children and selling them off for financial gains.

The command’s spokesperson, Mr Haruna Mohammed a Superintendent of Police disclosed this in a press release, saying that the syndicate consisting of two ladies were arrested in Nkpor, near Onitsha on Friday.

He said the suspects were arrested while negotiating price of some children who they had stolen from unsuspecting parents.

Part of the release read, “On the 22/11/2019 at about 1:30pm,following intelligence report police detectives attached to Ogidi Division arrested two female suspects at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“They were arrested with three kids all males whose ages range between 1 and 5 years.

“Suspects were negotiating on how to sell the children alleged to have been stolen/trafficked from Enugu-Otu village in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State.

“Case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.”

Haruna added that, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, CP John Abang has called on parents whose children missing fall within the above age bracket to report at the PPRO office, at the State Police Command headquarters Awka for proper identification and collection of their children.