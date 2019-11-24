Ajimobi Loses Again… Olubadan Laughs Last!

He who laughs last laughs best; the patient dog eats the fattest bone. In the literal game of thrones between the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, a victor has been declared, and the latter isn’t the one laughing.

A few days back, after mediation by the government of Seyi Makinde, the elevation of 21 Ibadan chiefs as kings by the former governor has been rescinded. Ajimobi had gone ahead to promote them in defiance of both popular opinion and the wish of the Olubadan himself.

Perhaps, everyone should have seen this coming. Monarchs are nothing if not wise, as many meddling politicians have found to their cost. With the political might on his side, Ajimobi must have thought he could ride roughshod over the Olubadan and for a while, it seemed like he would have his way.

However, Oba Saliu didn’t manage to stay on his ancestors’ throne by being a pushover. He simply bided his time and waiting, aware the governor’s tenure would soon come to an end. The Olubadan allegedly played a prominent role in ensuring that neither Ajimobi nor his party’s candidate had their way in the Oyo election. This led to the emergence of Governor Makinde who has certainly proved more pliable regarding the matter.

With the prompting of the new sheriff in town, the Olubadan and his estranged chiefs finally put the matter to rest. The Oyo government officially withdrew the crowns and staffs of office bestowed on the chiefs by Ajimobi as part of the conditions to settle the case out of court.

With all the parties well on the way towards a full reconciliation, Ajimobi has been left with egg on his face. Though it isn’t a surprise to see a successor reverse some of the policies of a former governor, this one must have touched a sore spot with Ajimobi whose alleged beef with the Olubadan is an open secret.