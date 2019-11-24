Aisha Babangida Honoured Again

Since time immemorial, allowances have always been made for the womenfolk. That was a time when the words of Louis Armstrong held true: it is a man’s world, but it would be nothing without a woman’s heart. Which is another way of saying it is a woman’s world because they called the shots. It was either to let them call the shots or meet the creator ahead of schedule.

Things are quite different now. One certainly can tell both sexes apart, thank Biological Uniqueness for that. But in the corporate capacity of managerial mettle, the evolution of sexes is getting around with littler and littler struggles. This is why when a woman is awarded today, only envious, good-for-nothing busybodies allude her accomplishments to the husband behind her. Enter Aisha Babangida.

The darling of the Babangida clan is one of an old kind. Here is someone whose interests are as broad as she is open-minded. Here is s a businesswoman and humanitarian leader who has married abilities, proficiency, and experience with polygamy of hard-knock commitment.

Amongst her colleagues, one doubts whether there are others like her whose capabilities are in the multiple, including finance, education, and entrepreneurship. These are the very endeavours that might have earned her scarlet letters in another life, and so when she expertly applies these in charitable pursuits, one wonders at the cool and collected madam.

Recently, her name graced the pages of newspapers and blogs all over the country as she was recognized and awarded for her good works and values. Of course, this isn’t much of a surprise considering that her focus in the past few years has been about female empowerment and increasing women’s rights throughout Africa by providing underserved communities the resources they need to thrive.

With the volume of women empowerment going on at the moment, one almost suspects a sinister agenda in place. What if women connive and sell off their men? There’s really no fact to back up the suspicion. Or dissolve it, really. But good work must be recognized.

Responding to the honour, Aisha appreciated the efforts of the prestigious Crans Montana Forum. Meanwhile, every accolade was stocked and delivered to her mother who she stated as taking after.