A Lion amongst Humans!

The news of a two-year-old cub used as guard in a house on Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, was one of the pieces of news that dominated discussions in the week. Agents of the state government had since taken the cub, after sedation, to a zoo in Lekki. The case has also been reportedly transferred to Panti.

Apart from the gateman, who always fed the baby lion, who was on the premises, when agents of state came, the owner, believed to be an Indian, has since been at large. As at the time of filing reports, agents of the state have not laid their hands on the owner or his whereabouts.

But it is important for the police to get to the root of how the cub got to the house. By this, they must find out where it came from and how it was conveyed from its location without anyone knowing till it got to its destination in VI. There is more to the whole story than what is currently flying around. Such a carnivorous animal does not live amongst humans. This is why the story of the lion represents a direct result of the impunity that is currently thriving in the land.

Kudos to agents of the state led by Yinka Egbeyemi, who swiftly swung into action and contained the situation. And now that the case has been transferred to Panti, it must be followed up to a logical close, with the owner of the cub taken in for serious interrogation.