Quickraiz Partners Sickle Cell Foundation

In a bid to actualise her objective of a robust innovative technological interventions that creates economic development, crowdfunding platform, Quickraiz, has formally partnered with Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria.

The partnership is geared towards improving the wellbeing of persons living with Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD).

Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria is seeking N2, 000,000 to support the treatment of 10 indigent patients that cannot afford the requisite financial requirement.

Quickraiz being a crowdfunding platform where genuine causes like sickle cell disorder, could be ameliorated through the provision of donations by the general public, is pulling her weight on the campaign by appealing to the benevolence of philanthropists, celebrities, religious institutions and corporate organisations through their CSR.

Commenting on the essence of the partnership, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ativo Ltd, owners of Quickraiz, Mr. Bayo Adeokun said “Sickle cell Foundation Nigeria was a credible organisation that epitomise the kind of Non – Government organisation (NGO) we seek to work with especially considering their antecedent.”

Adeokun, further noted that “the recent campaign created on our platform, “free treatment for chronic leg ulcer in sickle cell disorder. This is the most unbearable and stigmatising complication of sickle cell disorder that require the benevolence of the general public.”

The National Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria, Dr. Annette Akinsete speaking on the prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the country said, “Nigeria has the highest burden of Sickle Cell in the world where 150,000 babies are born every year with Sickle cell disorder and sadly 100,000 do not live to celebrate their 5th birthday.”

World Health Organisation (WHO) in its resolution at the 63rd world health assembly in May 2010 resolved to increase awareness of the international community of the global burden of sickle Cell disorder and promote equitable access to health services.

It may be recalled that recently at the event marking the first anniversary of Quickraiz, several beneficiaries of the benevolence of the public including Sickle cell patients gave testimony of how the platform helped in raising funds for their various needs.

Quickraiz is a crowdfunding platform where you could raise or donate funds to causes like Medical related issue, education, Charity, Weddings, Memorials, Alumni association projects, Group gifting to mention a few.