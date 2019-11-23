Maduka Nominated for Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award 

Come December 1, 2019, Dr. Godwin Maduka would be among the personalities to be decorated by the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award.

Maduka, who was nominated for the award following his contribution to the growth of the Nigerian economy, is the CEO and Medical Director of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Centre, which is the largest Pain Treatment Centre in Nevada, US.

Others to be Honoured with Maduka at the Ball Room of the Oriental, Lagos, are His Excellency, the Governor of Sokoto State,Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; VIP Express Tourism Ltd,

Bosak Microfinance Bank, Odibola Properties Ltd, EchoStone Nigeria Ltd, Greenville LNG Ltd, Dr. Mrs. Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tein Jnr, Sen Annie Okonkwo, Covenant University, DPKay Homes Property, Ecobank Nigeria , AGL Consulting, Greenville, Richway Microfinance Bank, Ogechukwu, Alexis Obah, Seahorse Lubricant Ltd amongst others.

Amongst those who have received the award in the past are Aiteo Group, CCC International Engineering Nigeria Ltd, Dantata Town Developers Limited, Keystone Bank Plc, Frieslandcampina Wamco Nigeria Plc, Ecobank Nigeria, Chantelle Abdul, Bloc Haus, Asimegbe Achenyo Helen, Zenith Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank, INTELS Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo (Founder Slot Ltd), MTN Communications Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, Prof. Charles K. Prince Abimbola Olasore (Chairman, Lead Capital Plc), Chief Cosmos Maduka (Chairman, Cosharis Group), Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dana Air, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd, NPF Pensions Ltd, Nedcomoaks, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Pirotti Projects Ltd, Genesis Energy Group, Gesi Asamaowei and others.

This year’s edition of the Award which is the 6th in the series holds on the 1st of December 2019, at the Ball Room, Oriental Hotel Lagos with the theme: Building a Prosperous Nation; MSME as an Economic Force promises to be a world class event that will leave all those who attend with a lasting impression and business relationships that will change their businesses for the best.

Dr. Maduka is a man who has touched countless numbers of lives through his direct intervention and investments made in building a functional society, silently, outside the glare of the media.

Despite his celebrated success and global exposure, has attributes nothing to his abilities but credits God for all that he has become and all that he is doing.

Maduka is a renowned authority in the field of medicine, with triple doctorate degrees in Anesthesiology, Pain Management and Surgery. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from Rust College, Mississippi in 1984. In 1988, he obtained his Doctorate degree in Pharmacy from Mercer University, Georgia. Earned his Doctorate degree in Medicine in 1993 from the University of Tennessee. Completed his Residency and Post-Graduate training at the Beth Israel Hospital, Harvard Medical School in 1997 and was certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology in 1998.

Before now, Maduka, who is a renowned authority in the field of medicine, with triple doctorate degrees in Anesthesiology, Pain Management and Surgery, have been honoured with several awards both locally and internationally Nigeria such as Gold Medal Merit from the United Action Against Corruption & Injustice International (UAACAII), Bibaak Award, Las Vegas, the International Association of Anesthesiologist recognizes Godwin O. Maduka, MD, PharmD, as a Leading Physician of the World & Top Anesthesiologists and Pain Management, Las Vegas