Bobby Girl: Female Boxer on the Rise

Of the five bouts at the maiden edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini, the all-female super featherweight challenge duel between 18-year old Cynthia “Bobby Girl” Ogunsemilore and Roliat “Mummy’s Pet” Akinsanya attracted the second loudest cheer. Every punch she threw at her opponent drew rapturous applause from the crowd at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Rowe Park Sports Complex, which hosted the event last Saturday.

While not yet a household name like her male counterparts, Bobby Girl, a final year student of Ifako Comprehensive Senior High School in Lagos, is attracting attention of boxing fans in Lagos and beyond. She announced herself to the wider boxing public at GOtv Boxing Night 19 in July with a first round dismissal of Abiodun “Lady Crusher” Adedeji. Her clash with Mummy’s Pet last Saturday was not the procession the last one was, evidently because the opponent is made of sterner stuff.

But that brought out something akin to the best in her. There was nothing pet-like about Mummy’s Pet, who gave Bobby Girl a tough time. She was full of menace and no little guile.

Not bad for one who became a boxer by accident.

“I started boxing at the age of 12 in 2013. I never had it in mind to be a boxer, but my father and my coach are childhood friends and used to box together before my father died. One day in November 2013, he came to tell my dad that he was looking for an opponent for one of his female boxers. The coach saw me and said that I have the height for boxing,” she said. Bobby Girl was not convinced. She was afraid that her face would be disfigured if she went into boxing.

“I did not want them to spoil my face, but he persuaded me that my face would not be disfigured,” she narrated.

This was followed by encouragement from her father. She has had four fights and as many wins. Speaking on her fight with Mummy’s Pet, Bobby Girl said she thought her opponent would be scared because she is familiar foe, with whom she is a member of the same boxing club and had once told their coach that she would not want to fight her.

“I was surprised at the way she fought. She really stood up to me and showed no fear,” she said.

Despite the success she has achieved in such a short time, Bobby Girl believes she is just starting and hopes to fight abroad one day.

“I wish to be the national champion, African champion and I want the whole world to know me. I want to fly the Nigerian flag in different countries. I wish to win many international and world titles,” she said.

Bobby Girl is thrilled by the opportunity provided by GOtv Boxing Night and GOtv Boxing Night Mini, saying it was offering Nigerian boxers a lifeline, especially with the recognition of females as important components of the boxing landscape.