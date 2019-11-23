Aggrieved NEC Members Call for Oshiomhole’s Sack

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Friday assumed a different dimension when about fifty aggrieved National Executive Council (NEC) members called for the sack of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Addressing a press conference after the NEC meeting of the party in Abuja, the aggrieved members lamented that most of the goodwill acquired by the party, by reasons of its religious adherence to the provisions of its constitution and the tenets of internal democratic practices had taken a downturn, principally due to dictatorial and despotic tendencies of Oshiomhole.

The Zamfara APC chairman, Lawan Liman, who addressed the briefing on behalf of the aggrieved members said that the members had wanted to raise a motion, but the chairman refused to allow anybody to talk and decided to call for adjournment.

He stated: “Most of the goodwill acquired by the party, by reasons of its religious adherence to the provisions of its constitution and the tenets of internal democratic practices has taken a downturn, principally due to dictatorial and despotic tendencies of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who has usurped the powers of the National Executive Committee of the party. “Most unfortunately the facade conducted by the National Chairman, today, the 22nd of November, 2019, as a National Executive Committee meeting, leaves much to be desired. He completely ignored Mr. President advice and rather defied all known rules for meetings by precluding contributions from members and ending the meeting abruptly, without achieving anything. This is most unfortunate and undesirable. “ Arising from the foregoing and having regards to the huge responsibilities bestowed on us as officers of the party and in the overriding interest of our our members, we are left with no option but to demand that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole resign his position as National Chairman, in order to stem the slide and provide an enabling environment for genuine healing, reconciliation and the practice of true democracy, within the party across the country.” The aggrieved NEC members at the meeting included; Kebbi Chairman; Bala Kangiwa, Jigawa Chairman; Habibi Sara; Ondo Chairman, Ade Adetimeli, Kano Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas; Benue Chairman, Abba Yaro; Ekiti chairman; Omotosin Paul, Niger chairman; Mohammed Jibril Iman, , Anslem Ojezua, Edo Chairman; Nasarawa Chairman; Philips Shekwo; Kaduna, Lakep Dabah, Plateau, Shitu Shitu, Katsina,Isah Sadiq Acida, Sokoto, among others.