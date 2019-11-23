2019 Nigeria Bankers Games Enter Penultimate Week

The 2019 Nigeria Bankers Games continues this weekend at the YabaTech Sports Complex with the football event in the semi-final stage, the scrabble and athletics events also beginning.

This Sunday the Athletics event will witness heat races in the 100m, 200m and the new inclusion – 400m in both male and female categories. The scrabble event is also slated for this weekend at the Yabatech Indoor Hall. The semi-final ties of the football have mouth-watering fixtures as defending champions, UBA take on Union Bank while Union Bank who have been victorious in their last two matches in the competition will be looking to continue their winning form and cause an upset. The second match will see FCMB take on last year’s finalists – Fidelity Bank. Both teams will be looking to book a place in the final.

The fixtures for this weekend include;

Athletics and Football Semifinals (Sunday 24th Nov.) YabaTech Sports Complex, Yaba.

Scrabble (YabaTech Indoor Hall, Alumni Building) – 10:00am

Athletics Heats (100m, 200m, 400m – Male and Female) – 10:00am

UBA vs Union Bank – 1:30pm

FCMB vs Fidelity Bank – 3:00pm