Top Winners at 2019 AFRIFF

Yinka Olatunbosun
Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in partnership with the US Consulate, Lagos and Access Bank has announced its winners for 2019 at its annual Globe Awards.
The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) conceived by Chioma Ude is a world class festival that presents a complete immersion into the world of film making with participation from local and international, actors, directors, scriptwriters, cinematographers, sound engineers, musicians, editors, light engineers, students, equipment manufacturers and businessmen.
The objectives are to develop the film industry to a level where the products compete favourably with their contemporaries all over world; provide a growth opportunity for these film industry professionals to eventually export their products to the world; facilitate access to investors, equipment, technical and skill acquisition through Festival organized fora and several capacity development workshops; complement government’s efforts at revamping small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).
The award ceremony which took place at the Twin Waters, Oniru, Lagos last Saturday was witnessed by filmmakers, industry influencers and special guests such as Peter Obi, Former Governor Anambra State and PDP Vice Presidential candidate 2019; Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director, Access Bank Group and the US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo and other dignitaries. One of the unforgettable moments was the presentation of a special award to a true SHEROE in Lizzy Ovoeme.
Other winners are:
SHORTS COMPETITION
Special Mention
UNITED KINGDOM: Appreciation by Tomisin Adepeju Best Student Short
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Linger by Edem Dotse
Best Animation
NIGERIA: Malika – Warrior Queen by Roye Okupe
Best Short
ITALY: My Tyson by Claudio Casale
DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Best Documentary
KENYA: In Search by Beryl Magoko
FICTION COMPETITION
Special Mention
GHANA: Gold Coast Lounge by Pascal Aka
Best Male Performance
SOUTH AFRICA: Bongile Mantsai in Knuckle City
Best Female Performance
NIGERIA: Kate Henshaw in The Ghost & House of Truth
Best Screenplay
RWANDA: Ramata Sy for Our Lady of The Nile
Oronto Douglas Award for Best Nigerian Film
The Ghost & The House of Truth
Best Director
NIGERIA: Akin Omotoso for The Ghost & The House of Truth
Best Feature Film
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Rattlesnakes by Julius Amedume
Audience Choice Award:
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Rattlesnakes by Julius Amedume
Special Jury for outstanding film
BURKINA FASO: Sankara is Not Dead by Lucie Viver
Peter Obi Legacy Award for Female Excellence
Lizzy Ovoeme