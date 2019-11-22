Top Winners at 2019 AFRIFF

Yinka Olatunbosun

Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in partnership with the US Consulate, Lagos and Access Bank has announced its winners for 2019 at its annual Globe Awards.

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) conceived by Chioma Ude is a world class festival that presents a complete immersion into the world of film making with participation from local and international, actors, directors, scriptwriters, cinematographers, sound engineers, musicians, editors, light engineers, students, equipment manufacturers and businessmen.

The objectives are to develop the film industry to a level where the products compete favourably with their contemporaries all over world; provide a growth opportunity for these film industry professionals to eventually export their products to the world; facilitate access to investors, equipment, technical and skill acquisition through Festival organized fora and several capacity development workshops; complement government’s efforts at revamping small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

The award ceremony which took place at the Twin Waters, Oniru, Lagos last Saturday was witnessed by filmmakers, industry influencers and special guests such as Peter Obi, Former Governor Anambra State and PDP Vice Presidential candidate 2019; Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director, Access Bank Group and the US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo and other dignitaries. One of the unforgettable moments was the presentation of a special award to a true SHEROE in Lizzy Ovoeme.

Other winners are:

SHORTS COMPETITION

Special Mention

UNITED KINGDOM: Appreciation by Tomisin Adepeju Best Student Short

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Linger by Edem Dotse

Best Animation

NIGERIA: Malika – Warrior Queen by Roye Okupe

Best Short

ITALY: My Tyson by Claudio Casale

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Best Documentary

KENYA: In Search by Beryl Magoko

FICTION COMPETITION

Special Mention

GHANA: Gold Coast Lounge by Pascal Aka

Best Male Performance

SOUTH AFRICA: Bongile Mantsai in Knuckle City

Best Female Performance

NIGERIA: Kate Henshaw in The Ghost & House of Truth

Best Screenplay

RWANDA: Ramata Sy for Our Lady of The Nile

Oronto Douglas Award for Best Nigerian Film

The Ghost & The House of Truth

Best Director

NIGERIA: Akin Omotoso for The Ghost & The House of Truth

Best Feature Film

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Rattlesnakes by Julius Amedume

Audience Choice Award:

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Rattlesnakes by Julius Amedume

Special Jury for outstanding film

BURKINA FASO: Sankara is Not Dead by Lucie Viver

Peter Obi Legacy Award for Female Excellence

Lizzy Ovoeme