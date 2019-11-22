The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) Set for Second Edition

Mary Nnah

The second edition of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA), an event targeted at event designers, concert and show producers, bakers/caterers, audio visual experts (lighting, cinematographers, photographers), entertainment specialists (musicians/bands, dancers), event planners, wardrobe and beauty experts, and all service providers in the industry, is set to thrill Lagosians.

TEXA 2020 event which kicked off with a thrilling official launch in Lagos is set to hold from the 28 – 30 January, 2020 in Lagos also and is designed to further improve networking opportunities for event professionals by connecting seasoned and new professionals across Africa.

The event is also targeted at corporate event stakeholders such as brand and corporate communication activation managers and experiential marketing companies. To register, please visit www.texafrica.com.

Convened by Nigeria’s foremost event planner and founder of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, the conference will engage participants on trade secrets, curated sessions, emerging innovations and trends in the industry.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos, Bucknor-Obruthe said: “After reflecting on the success of the conference in 2019 with over 600 attendees from different countries in Africa we are delighted to return for the second edition.

The event industry is an integral part of a growing economy and TEXA intends to build a legacy for millions of event entrepreneurs across the continent, empowering them, creating an enabling environment and also building an ecosystem for sustainable businesses.

“We are extremely grateful to all our partners and sponsors and all participants that have come from across Africa to be a part of this great vision. Indeed, TEXA is not just about Nigeria but the whole of Africa.”

In attendance were big guns in the events industry, entertainment and media.