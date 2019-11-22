Sultan Assures Corps Members of Security

in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111, has urged the Batch C Stream 1 corps members posted to Sokoto State to consider the state as their home.

He stated this yesterday in his palace when the NYSC Area Coordinator North West Zone, Mrs. Ruth Bakka, led a delegation of corp members on a courtesy call.

The Sultan said: “I would like to welcome all of you to Sokoto. Here we see everybody as an indigene; no discrimination despite your ethnic and religious affiliation.”

The traditional ruler urged them to respect the law and culture of the land, stressing that the people of the state are peaceful, hospitable and tolerant

He added that Sokoto is predominantly Muslim, but that nobody will be compelled to join Islam.

“In Islam there is no compulsion; religion is a matter of choice,” he added.

The Sultan enjoined them to be security conscious, as he explained that they should not make friends with those they don’t know.

The traditional ruler further stated that the entire district heads are immediate guardian of all the corps members posted to their domain, and would account for anything that would happen to them.

Abubakar intimated them that he would give award to the best male and female outstanding corps member in every batch, urging them be patriotic in their service.

Earlier the NYSC Area Coordinator, Mrs. Ruth Bakka, said they were in the palace on a thank-you visit, telling the Sultan that he has done a lot in supporting the scheme.

Bakka listed the contributions of Sultan to scheme in the state to include the Sultanate award to the best male and female corps member for every batch, the security of corps members posted to the state as well as donation of cows to them in every camping session.

She used the opportunity to inform the Sultan that the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier Shuaibu Ibrahim, in appreciation of the sultan’s benevolent gestures has proposed the takeoff of NYSC schools in the state.