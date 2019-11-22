Sanwo-Olu, Adeboye Stress Importance of Traditional Rulers in Government

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, have underscored the importance of traditional rulers in government, saying they hold the ace in ensuring a peaceful society.

Both personalities spoke at the maiden special service for royal fathers, traditional rulers and community leaders organised by RCCG Region 19, Dominion Sanctuary, ACME Road, Ogba with the theme: Peace in your Domain. It was meant to foster peace among communities and to appreciate the influence of Royal Fathers in governance and nation building.

Addressing the over 400 traditional rulers and community leaders from the state, Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs. Cecilia Salako, Senior Special Assistant to the governor’s wife, noted that traditional leaders have a key role to play as partners with government in state building and ensuring peace and tranquility within communities.

“A nation is made up of communities, therefore, when there is peace in our communities, our nation will be at peace”, he said.

Similarly, Pastor Adeboye who assured the royal fathers of constant prayers said life will be better if they were allowed to play their traditional role of supporting in governance. He noted that the much touted restructuring will not be complete without effective engagement of traditional rulers by the government.

He prayed for peace in their respective domains, saying God will raise help from those in power who will see to it that they have their place restored in the affairs of the nation. “I’m convinced beyond all doubts that if the traditional rulers are allowed to make their own contributions to what is going on in this country, life will be far better for all of us.

“I will keep on praying and talking to all the people I can reach and I belief that one day, they will agree to restructuring and when they do, I believe that by the special grace of God, your place will be a very prominent one and you will be able to perform your roles as elders effectively”, he said.

While Pastor in Charge of Region 19, Brown Oyitso, who doubles as Special Assistant to General Overseer on Missions, prayed for national peace as a nation devoid of peace is doomed, Pastor Johnson Kalejaiye, Special Assistant on Evangelism who preached The Word, admonished the royal fathers to embrace Jesus in their kingdom as a life without Jesus cannot enjoy true peace.

Several royal fathers gave their lives to Christ at the event. One of them, Dr. Isiaka Balogun, Oba of Ketu prayed that Jesus should take over his domain and to have absolute peace.

Also, the Olu of Ilaro and the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, stated that the coming together of Royal Fathers is a good initiative by the church and prayed that it will continue to spread to other states of the federation.