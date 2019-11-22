LCCI Warns of Effects on Consumers, Businesses

However, the LCCI has warned that the upward review of VAT would have adverse effects on consumers and businesses because of the negative impacts it would have on sale of goods, firms’ profit margins and weakening of the consumers’ purchasing power.

LCCI Director General, Mr. Muda Yusuf, told THISDAY that members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) were not given the chance to air their views on the VAT review before it was approved by the Senate.

“This is not good for the spirit of democracy and democratic process. At least, those that would be affected directly by the bill would have been given an opportunity to have a say in its content. It even took time for us to have a glimpse of the draft of the bill.

“If you take into consideration the challenges investors and enterprise owners are going through even before the review of VAT such as multiple taxations, you will know that the review will make things more difficult for businesses in the country,” he stated.

He, however, said it was still uncertain the impact it would have on the flow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into the economy.

“It will take time to see its impact on FDIs, which will depend on their business model and the sectors they want to invest in,” he said.