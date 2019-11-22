Kwara Lauds Communities on Infrastructure Development

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has lauded various community efforts aimed at developing the state and bridging the huge infrastructural deficits abound.

He noted that the administration would continue to support such efforts in a bid to develop the state.

Abdulrasaq stated this recently, in Isanlu-Isin in Isin Local Government Council Area of the state, during the annual Igbomina Day organised by Omo Ibile Igbomina group.

AbdulRazaq commended the various developmental initiatives championed by local communities and non-profit bodies, adding that such efforts contribute hugely to grassroots development.

According to him, “Kwara’s infrastructural deficit is such that government alone cannot address it and as such our government would collaborate with private investors, philanthropists, corporate bodies and communities to bridge this gap and bring as much development as possible to our state.”

Represented at the event by the state deputy governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, AbdulRazaq, said the administration would spread developmental projects to every part of the state, calling on various community bodies to partner the government in the effort.

The event was also attended by Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed and other prominent sons and daughters of Igbomina land.

According to him, “Since this government came on board on May 29, 2019 we have been committing the meager resources to attend only to priority projects that serve the people of our state.

“There have been verifiable attempts to improve the conditions of our roads, deepen people’s access to potable water, prompt payment of salary, and various interventions in the health sector. As the 2020 budget is being prepared, I can assure you that no part of this state would be left in the cold.

“We will ensure that developmental projects are spread across the state as part of a deliberate effort to open up our states for investments and collective prosperity, particularly for our traders and farmers who long for easier access to market.

“I am happy to inform you that the Kwara State Ministry of Education has just advertised bids to renovate selected schools across the state in 2020. This is part of our commitment to a greater Kwara. The Igbomina land, like other parts of the state, is definitely set to benefit from these projects.

“The government has paid several counterpart funds to attract the support of various development agencies like the World Bank — a key part of a larger strategy to drive growth and human capital and infrastructural development.

“Two examples of such were the N200 million counterpart fund for Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP III) and another N60 million for community development projects.

“For the latter, communities can apply to the Kwara State Community and Social Development (KWCDA) to have some micro projects sited in their areas and all they are required to do is to pay 10% of the project cost while the government will add the remaining 90 percent. This, among many others, is part of our commitment to a greater Kwara.”