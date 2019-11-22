INEC Fixes Nov 30 for Kogi West Supplementary Election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday fixed November 30, 2019 for the conduct of the supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi West senatorial district and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, respectively.

This was contained in a statement by INEC National Commissioner, Mr. Festus Okoye who serves as Chairman of Voter Education and Information for the commission.

Okoye said that supplementary election was based on inconclusive election on November 16, 2019, explaining that supplementary polls were indicated by the Collation/Retuming Officer for the Senatorial District, affecting 20 Registration Areas.

He said that election will take place in 53 Polling Units with participation of 46,767 registered voters spread across 7 Local Government Areas of the senatorial district.

Okoye said that the court ordered the conduct of supplementary re-run poll in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency affecting 22 Polling Units.

He said that the collation procedures shall be in line with extant guidelines for collation at the supplementary polls.

According to INEC, “the list of affected Registration Areas and Polling Units will be uploaded on our website and communicated to the stakeholders in the respective Registration Areas and Polling Units”.

The commission enjoined all the political parties and stakeholders to cooperate with it for a free and credible elections in the affected areas. ‘