Ibas, Achebe, Dozie, Others to Grace Book Presentation

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe; former Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, and former Chairman of Diamond Bank Plc, Dr. Paschal Dozie, will be among the guests to grace the public presentation of the book titled: ‘Riding the Storms with God in Sails’.

The organisers in a statement informed THISDAY by that the book, which will be presented on November 27 at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, by 11a.m., is the autobiography of Rear Admiral Alison Madueke (rtd).

