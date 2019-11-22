Global Laurels for African Security Heroes

Chiemelie Ezeobi who covered the 16th Africa Security Watch Awards themed, “Global Security Outlook: Challenges, Impediments and Prospects for a Secured Africa”, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai, writes that a total of 68 persons, including individuals, organisations, academia, clergy, media, and security agencies from across the African continent, were honoured for their exemplary performances in their various fields of endeavour, especially in the security sector

For all 68 recipients of the 16th Africa Security Watch Awards themed, “Global Security Outlook: Challenges, Impediments and Prospects for a Secured Africa”, held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai, it was an honour well deserved as their excellence and hardwork finally paid off.

An initiative of Security Watch Africa (SWA), the grand finale of the two-day event was a colourful one to say the least and according to the Chairman, Board of Trustees, General Jospeh Nunoo-Mensah (Rtd), the former chief of defence staff, Ghana, was an opportunity to reward diligence in service.

The grand event started with a red carpet reception and cocktail but the occasion kicked off properly with the melodious national anthem of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and then the opening remarks by the chairman board of trustees, followed by the first keynote address by His Royal Highness Appolus Chu, Egbere Emere 1, Okorie Eleme, Rivers State, Nigeria and the second one by Prof. Samuel Tshehla, Executive Dean, Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University, South Africa.

It was rounded off by the main keynote address by Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, Nigeria, represented by Lieutenant General Lami Adeosun, Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army before the first set of awards were presented.

The award lecture was given by Chief Wille Obiano, Executive Governor, Anambra State, and he was represented by Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi (Rtd), his SA on Creative Security.

After the second set of awards, Brigadier General SK Usman, (Rtd), the Conference Rapporteur/Member, Board of Trustees, Security Watch Africa Initiatives read out the communique from the lecture series held the previous day. This dovetailed into the third and vote set of awards before the vote of thanks, thus drawing the curtain on what was an eventful evening.

Afterwards, still floating in the euphoria of the successful evening, the President/ Chief Executive Officer, Africa Security Watch Initiatives, Mr Patrick Agbambu, said the theme couldn’t have come at a better time that now, owing to the threat of insecurity, both within the continent and other parts of the world.

He explained that the initiative was borne out of the need to ensure security in the Africa continent and by extension, ensure its developmental process .

“The future for SWA is that we aspire that the whole of Africa will be covered and our security consciousness and awareness will improve. The choice for this year’s event in Dubai, was for us to see what is on ground here and see how we can replicate same in our country.”

Awardees

Although 68 awardees were honoured, one particularly stood out; it was a post humous award for late DCP Usman Umar, a former Deputy Commisioner of Police, Operations Department, FCT Command, who was shot dead by rampaging Shiite sect on July 22, 2019. His award was received by his brother and his widow.

The most developmental and security conscious airport in West and Central Africa went to Ghana Airports and Most Outstanding and Innovative Security Conscious Airline in West Africa went to Africa World Airlines (AWA).

Chief Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State won the Security Icon in Governance in West & Central Africa, his Abia counterpart, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, won the Best Security & Safety Conscious State Governor / Premier in West & Central Africa. The Lagos State Government won the Best Security & Safety Conscious State Government in Africa, while LT. Gen. Ty Buratai, Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, won the Icon of National Defence in Africa.

IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Nigerian Inspector-General of Police, won the Golden Star Award for Exemplary National Security Service in West & Central Africa; LT. Gen. LO Adeosun

Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army won the Golden Star Award for Exemplary Leadership, Gallantry & Patriotism; DIG. Taiwo Frederick Lakanu,

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Logistics & Supply Department, won the Golden Star Award for Distinguished Police Service in West Africa.

Major General SA Adebayo, Chief of Military Intelligence, Nigerian Army won the Golden Star Award for Exemplary Leadership & Patriotism in West & Central Africa; Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Business Development, Ghana, won the Most Outstanding Government Personality – Human Capital Development Service in West Africa; Prof. Samuel Tshehla, Executive Dean, Faculty of Military Sciences Stellenbosch University, South Africa won the Golden Star Award for Distinguished Service in Security Education in Africa and Department of Safety and Security Management, Tshwane University of Technology, South Africa, won the Golden Star Award for Distinguished Service in Security & Safety Education in Africa.

IGP James Oppong Boamuh, Inspector General of Police, Ghana Police Service won the Most Innovative Community Police Service in West & Central Africa; the CG Abdullahi Muhammadu

Commandant – General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, won the Golden Star Award for Exemplary National Security Service in West & Central Africa; Major General Jamil Sarham, General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, won the Golden Star Award for Courage, Bravery & Patriotism in Nigeria.

AIG Zubairu Muazu, Former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, and now in charge of the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Nigeria Police Force won the Golden Star Award for Urban Crime Control in West & Central Africa; AIG Zaki Ahmed, Former Commissioner of Police,

Akwa-Ibom State Police Command, Nigeria Police Force, on the other hand won the Most Proactive Police Chief in West & Central Africa; CP John B. Abang, Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, won the Best Crime Bursting Police Chief in West Africa; CP Garba Baba Umar, Commissioner of Police & Head,

Abuja National Central Bureau, Interpol, won the Best Anti-Crime Security Chief in West & Central Africa; FCT Police Command, Nigeria Police Force won the Most Outstanding Urban Crime Control Police Command in West & Central Africa.

Dr. Prosper Ladislas Agbesi, Chairman, Alliance for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (ASD) Pan Africa Business Forum won the

Most Outstanding Peace & Security Personality in West & Central Africa; Ministry of Aviation, Republic of Ghana won the Golden Star Award for Exemplary Aviation Security & Safety Service In West & Central Africa; COMDT Abdullahi Ibrahim,

Commandant, Borno State Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps won the

Excellence Award for Courage, Gallantry & Commitment in Nigeria; CP Lawan Jimeta, Commissioner of Police, Police Mobile Force, won the Most Innovative Anti-Crime Police Chief in West Africa.

DCP Abba Kyari, Commander, IGP’s Intelligence Response Team, won the Best Crime Bursting Security Officer in West & Central Africa; DCP Ali Mohammed, Deputy Commissioner of Police,

Operations Department, Lagos State Police Command, won the Best Police Operations Chief in West Africa; DCP Olatunji Disu, Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Police Command, won the Most Outstanding Anti-Crime Police Chief in West & Central Africa; DCP Mohammed Dankwara, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Protection Unit, won the Best Anti-Crime Police Officer in Nigeria.

ACP Abdullahi A. Ibrahim, Commanding Officer, PMF 54 Squadron, Onitsha, Anambra State, won the Best Executive Protection Security Squad in West & Central Africa; ACP Lateef Ahmed, Commanding Officer, PMF 31 Squadron, Delta State Police Command, won the Most Innovative Anti-Crime Police Officer in West Africa; CSP Oriyomi Titilayo Oluwasanmi, State Traffic Officer, Lagos State Police Command, won the Most Innovative Urban Traffic Management Police Officer in West & Central Africa; CSP Chinedum Aniagboso, CSO to Anambra Governor, won the Best Executive Protection Security Officer in West & Central Africa.

CSP Peter Gana, Commander, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command, won the Best Human Rights Complaint Police Officer in Crime Fighting in Nigeria; CSP Williams Odumu, Operations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, won the Best Police Operations Officer in Nigeria; Venerable Ramsey Okeke, St. John Chrysotom Seminary, Imo State, won the Golden Star Award for Security and Safety Advocacy in West Africa; Hon. Dr. Kemdi Chino Opara, New Jersey, United States of America won the Golden Star Award for Empowerment and Community Development in Nigeria; Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, Former Chief Executive, Lagos State Safety Commission, Nigeria, won the Golden Star Award for Exemplary Service on Safety Matters in West Africa.

Colonel A. Iliyasu, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 6 Division, Nigerian Army won the

Excellence Award for Professionalism, Commitment & Patriotism in Nigeria; Lt. Col. IB Buhari, Commanding Officer, 29 Battalion, Port Harcourt, Nigerian Army won the Excellence Award for Courage, Bravery & Commitment in Nigeria; Lt. Col. Susan Dibal, Commanding Officer,

1 Special Women Operations Battalion, Nigerian Army won the Excellence Award for Commitment & Effective Coordination of The Special Women Battalion in Nigeria; Lt. Col. Jerry Maigari, Commanding Officer, 251 Battalion, Maiduguri, Nigerian Army won the Excellence Award for Courage, Gallantry & Commitment in Nigeria.

DSP Usman Abdul Dimka, Commander, Eagle-Net Special Squad, Delta State Police Command, Nigeria Police Force won the Best Anti-Crime Police Officer in West & Central Africa; Anambra State Police Command, Nigeria Police Force won the Best Crime Bursting Police Command in Nigeria; Lagos State Police Command, won the Most Proactive Police Command in West & Central Africa; ACP Kwesi Ofori, Greater Accra Regional Commander, Operations, Ghana Police Service, won the Best Operations Police Chief in Ghana; Dr. Yofi Grant, CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre won the Most Security Conscious/Proactive Investment Centre In West Africa.

Mrs. Akinfolajimi Adebimpe, Chief Executive Officer Honeybols Foundation, Nigeria, won the Most Outstanding Charity Organisation In Support of The Less Privileged in Nigeria; CSC Mohammed Adam Bagale, Head Of Intelligence And Investigations, Borno State Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps won me he Excellence Award for Gallantry & Commitment in Nigeria; Pastor Chukwuma Nwokocha, Founder, Chukwuma Nwokocha Ministry, won the Most Innovative Security and Safety Advocate in Nigeria; CSP Taiwo Kasumu, Divisional Police Officer,

Igando Police Division, Lagos State Police Command, won the Best Divisional Police Officer in Nigeria.

SP Altine Daniels, Officer-In-Charge, Enforcement Unit, Operations Department

Fct Police Command, Nigeria Police Force won the

Most Outstanding Operations Police Officer in Nigeria; SP Nwakanma Emmanuel, Principal Security Officer to The Abia State Governor, won the Best Executive Protection Police Officer in Nigeria; CSP Ogbonnaya Nwota, Personal Assistant to the AIG, Zone 7 Police Command, Nigeria Police Force won the Most Innovative Anti-Crime Police Officer in Nigeria; SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, won the Most Outstanding Police Public Relations Officer in West Africa.

SP Sheilla Abayie – Buckman, Public Affairs Director, Ghana Police Service won the Most Outstanding Police Public Relations Officer in West & Central Africa; DSP Elkana Bala, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, won for Best Police Public Relations Officer in West & Central Africa; SGT. Haruna Isa, 29 Battalion, Port Harcourt, Nigerian Army won for Courage & Bravery in Nigeria; LCPL. Musa Jimoh, 251 Battalion, Maiduguri, Nigerian Army Courage & Gallantry in Nigeria; PTE Mohammed Alkali, 251 Battalion, Maiduguri, won for Nigerian Army Courage and Gallantry in Nigeria.

Mrs. Mary Abayomi Fatile, Investigative and Defence Correspondent, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria won the Best Crime & Defence Correspondent in Nigeria (Radio); Mr. Sunday Ehigiator, Crime & Investigative Reporter,

THISDAY Newspapers, won the Best Investigative Crime Reporter in Nigeria (Print) and Miss Ivy Kanu, Crime Correspondent, TVC News, won the Best Investigative Crime Correspondent in West & Central Africa (Television).

Mrs. Evelyn Usman, Assist. Crime Editor, Vanguard Newspapers, won the Most Outstanding Crime Correspondent in Nigeria (Print); Miss Precious Igbonwelundu, Crimes & Defence Correspondent, The Nation Newspapers, won the

Best Investigative Crime & Defence Reporter in West & Central Africa (Print); the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command, won

Best Crime Bursting Police Squad in West & Central Africa and finally, the Rapid Response Squad,

Lagos State Police Command won Best Anti-Crime Police Squad in West & Central Africa, which made it a double win for DCP Disu.