We Don’t Have Any Issue against Jonathan, Says PDP NWC

Resolves to challenge results of Bayelsa, Kogi elections

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP wednesday night said that it did not have any issue against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The NWC at the meeting resolved to challenge the outcome of the Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections at the election tribunals.

After the NWC meeting wednesday presided over by the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, the party said that even the issue of Jonathan was not discussed.

Speaking with reporters last night, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said: “The issue of President Goodluck Jonathan did not come up at this meeting and it was not discussed. You must know about the procedure and processes in our party. If we do not have a report or an issue before us, we cannot delve into. As we speak now, we do not have matter concerning President Jonathan before the party”.

On the outcome of the meeting, the spokesman of PDP said, “we deliberated on the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states and the highest level of the party led by the national chairman, will formally address the world today.”

On the two governorship elections that PDP lost, he said, “we have not done a post mortem of the election; we have only weighed the circumstances that surrounded the election. We have also looked at the global condemnation of the elections as held on Saturday. We have reviewed the role of INEC and the role played by security agencies. Formally the party will come up with a position. But whether we have done anything internally within the party, we have not gotten there.

“We have taken the decision of going to court even long before but beyond that we are going to take other measures which the national chairman will address tomorrow”, he stated.

On perceived pressure on the National chairman, the PDP spokesperson said, “The National Chairman is not under any pressure except the fact that we believe that democracy is gradually being killed by this government and we believe that as the main opposition party we have a responsibility to salvage democracy. That is the main issue concerning the national chairman, it is not correct. Talking about division within the NWC, all of us are here. Virtually everybody was here and we discussed freely”.