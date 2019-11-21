PoS Innovation Summit Holds December

One of Africa’s leading e-payment companies, Global Accelerex, is set to host the 7th edition of its PoS Innovation Summit on December 11, 2019 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The theme of the event, The African Continental Free Trade Agreement: Driving Borderless Trade Through Fintech, seeks to highlight how AfCFTA can change the future of digital payments across Africa and provide stakeholders in the Nigerian payment system with information on how to maximise the boundless opportunities it presents. Experts in the digital payment ecosystem consider the move to accentuate this topic, which is on the front-burner of continental discourse, a bold step.

In a statement released by the company, the Managing Director, Tunde Ogungbade, stated that summit would help to boost intra-African trade significantly, making Africa a single market of 1.2 billion people and a cumulative GDP of over $3 trillion.

According to Ogungbade, “AfCFTA provides a framework for trade liberalisation in goods and services. With this liberalisation comes an overarching need for trade settlements across different African countries, making payment an integral part of the process. It therefore behoves digital payment companies to design innovative payment platforms and solutions that will facilitate these trade activities. Global Accelerex is already taking the lead in this regard and some of our innovative products will be hitting the market soon.”

The Special Guest of Honour at the event is the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo. Speakers and guest panelists who will draw from original insight and experiences to make the session engaging and interactive, have been lined up for the summit.

They include the CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Mr. Segun Awolowo; Senior Partner, KPMG Nigeria and Chairman, KPMG Africa, Mr. Kunle Elebute; Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Lagos State, Mr. Sam Egube; and Executive Director, Shared Services & Products, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu.

The forum is expected to attract notable delegates from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS); Payment Service Providers (PSPs); representatives of Banks and Microfinance Banks; members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); members of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); members of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA); representatives of Fintech Companies; Importers, Exporters and Traders; Payment Processors; and other stakeholders in the economic value chain.

Global Accelerex is renowned for its pedigree in innovation, world-class technology and excellent customer service, with a commitment to provide cutting-edge e-payment solutions in a secure and reliable manner to businesses and consumers across Africa.