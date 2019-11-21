NPFL: Plateau Stay Top as Enyimba Crash in Akure

Former Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Enyimba International FC of Aba lost the chance to step up to the summit of the Nigerian topflight wednesday with their first 1-0 defeat of the season to Sunshine Stars in Akure.

The Aba Elephant crashed with a thud as Anthony Omaka netted the lone winner of the clash barely 10 minutes into the game. All efforts to cancel the deficit failed as the Akure Gunners held on to pick maximum points at home.

Elsewhere in Lafia, Plateau United maintained top spot in the NPFL, snatching a valuable away 1-1 against neighbouring Nasarawa United.

Anas Yusuf put the hosts ahead just three minutes into the game but Plateau leveled scores after the break in the 52nd through a powerful nodding by Mustapha Ibrahim from close range.

The Jos based United are occupying top spot on the table with 10 points from possible 12.

At the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, Lobi Stars moved to second position after a comfortable 3-0 win against Heartland. Abdulwasiu Mahmud, Sikiru Alimi and John Lazarus got Lobi Stars goals.

Adeniji Adewole scored deep into stoppage as MFM FC forced Warri Wolves to a 1-1 draw at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Jigawa Golden Stars added to the misery of former champions Kano Pillars who edged out the Sai Masu Gida 1-0 at home. Yusuf Mohammad netted the decisive strike in the seventh minute.

Pillars are yet to win a game this season with one draw and three defeats from their opening four games.

Akwa United poor start to the season continued after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Katsina United. Mfon Udoh missed a penalty for the Promise Keepers 12 minutes from time.

The Uyo club are still searching for their first win of the season with two draws and two defeats from four games.

At the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers United recorded their first win of the campaign following hard fought a 2-1 win against Rangers. Bamba Bakry put Rivers United ahead from the spot in the 33rd minute , while substitute Ibrahim Olawoyin equalised for the visitors in the 54th minute.

Malachi Ohawume however scored the winning goal for the home side 16 minutes from time.

Wikki Tourists returned to winning ways after Sunday’s defeat to Plateau United thrashing Delta Force 3-1 at home.

MATCHDAY 4 RESULTS

Wikki 3-1 D/Force

MFM 1-1 Wolves

Rivers Utd 2-1 Rangers

Akwa Utd 0-0 Katsina Utd

Lobi 3-0 Heartland

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Enyimba

Nasarawa Utd 1-1 Plateau Utd

Jigawa GS 1-0 Pillars

FRIDAY

Adamawa Utd vs Abia Warriors

Akwa Starlets vs FCIU