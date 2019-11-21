NESG, Sports Ministry Summit to Chart Roadmap for Devt Begins in Abuja

Ugo Aliogo

The first inter-ministerial technical session on sports industry powered by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Development is scheduled to begin today at the VIP Lounge of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The two-day programme

is expected to give direction to a new lease of life in the sector to ensure increasing in participation in sport.

The partnership is also expected to enable the creation of jobs, promote greater employment of youth, generate revenues from sport related activities.

“We are targeting a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution of between 2 and 3 % to the economy within a five to 10 years period,” observed a statement from the NESG.

The statement added: “The outcome of the inter-ministerial technical session and the proceedings of the breakout sessions will form an integral part of the ongoing reform process towards a new national sports industry policy that will accommodate objectives of all stakeholders in the public, social enterprise and private sectors for a vibrant sport industry, capable of contributing to the growth of the socioeconomic indices of the Nigerian economy.

“In addition to the honourable ministers of the six ministries identified above, the event will also have in attendance, heads of their relevant departments and agencies as well as selected chieftains from various economic sectors, multilateral agencies, social enterprise organisations and experts in both academic and practice of Sports.

“The inter-ministerial technical session is jointly hosted by the Ministry and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and is a part of the NESG’s Sports Industry Thematic Group 2019/2020 Work Plan. This is expected to dovetail into the National Sports Industry Policy Dialogue which will be held next year as part of the events marking the National Sports Festival (Edo 2020).”