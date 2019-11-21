Imperial College Alumni Meets Thursday

The Imperial College Alumni Association, a fully registered entity geared towards meeting the needs of the present and future alumnus of the prestigious Imperial College, London, will today (Thursday) meet in Lagos.

The meeting scheduled between 7.30 pm -9.30pm, will provide opportunity for alumnus based in Nigeria to have an evening with the Senior International Relations Officer for the Imperial College Alumni, Clare Turner.

In a statement by the President of the College Alumni Association in Nigeria, Olugbenga Adelana, and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the association, Mr. Edet Amana, the association said the event, tagged: ‘An evening with Clare Turner’ will provide an avenue for the alumni body to meet, network, interact and help each other and also help Nigeria.

Part of the goals of the association is to assist in the area of promotion of education, aid in student recruitment and retention, foster a spirit of fellowship among the former students of the institution, to encourage financial support for the College and to promote linkage between the College and Nigerian institutions with similar objects.