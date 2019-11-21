Govs Reject Death Penalty for Hate Speech

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) wednesday rejected the proposed death penalty for hate speech in the bill at the National Assembly.

The governors also resolved to conclude negotiations with labour unions on the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage before the December 31 deadline.

The governors spoke to journalists last night at the end of their seventh meeting in Abuja, which was presided over by the Vice Chiarman of the NGF and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

Tambuwal urged the National Assembly to conduct a public hearing on the hate speech bill to aggregate the views of Nigerians.

“I’m not sure I have heard any governor come out to say he is in support of the death penalty for hate speech.

“I believe that the National Assembly should hold a public hearing on that bill, so that due process of lawmaking is followed.

“This is so that the views of Nigerians, not just the governors, will be well captured on that bill and they (National Assembly) should respect the views of Nigerians in whatever may be the direction of debate and the eventual passage or otherwise of that bill.”

Tambuwal pledged the commitment of states to the implementation of the minimum wage and improved welfare of workers.

“Before December, all the states must have finished working out the details on the issue of the minimum wage across the federation.

At the meeting, the governors committed to working with the Independent Verification Agent to ensure that the APA process did not experience delay.

The forum, among other resolutions, also expressed commitment to the initiative to advance value added activities in agriculture, access to finance and women economic development.