FirstBank Restates Commitment to Empowering Women

Nume Ekeghe

The Managing Director/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Adesola Adeduntan has said the bank is committed to empowering women through its FirstGem product and other array of services.

He said this at the third anniversary celebration of FirstBank’s female-focused product ‘FirstGem,’ in Lagos, yesterday, which had in attendance of a multitude of working class and entrepreneurial women.

Adeduntan said: “I am indeed delighted that FirstGem, our cherished first female-focused product, is already in its third year. This product, apart from being an account dedicated solely to women, is lifestyle-enhancing.

“It provides a total lifestyle support for discerning women to enable them meet their economic needs and aspirations.

“It goes without saying that economic stability does impact overall stability of individuals, institutions, communities and nations. With FirstGem, therefore our long-term focus is on national economic development. I believe that with the indices we have so far FirstGem is on the right performance track.”

He added: “FirstGem promotes savings culture, financial literacy, loan management, wealth creation and healthy lifestyle for women. It has a wide array of advisory, health and current awareness services for the discerning woman.

“May I reiterate that FirstBank is committed to the empowerment of women. We understand their story and recognise their invaluable contributions to the economy of our nation in particular and the global economy in general.

“Having identified the gaps in their lives, both in corporate Nigeria and in the entrepreneurial space, we are committed to bridging those gaps effectively by providing the tools required for women’s empowerment.”

Continuing, he said: “At FirstBank, our purpose is to put our customers and stakeholders at the heart of our business; and throughout our 125-year existence, we have focused on the continuous improvement of our products to meet the bespoke financial needs of our numerous stakeholders.”

A Senior Lecturer, IESE Business School Barcelona, Prof Mehta Kandarp, lectured the participants on negotiation skills and its effect on their businesses and working-class women.

The Chief Executive Officer, Convention on Business Integrity Mr Soji Apampa, dissected the various opportunities in the agricultural value chain and its numerous opportunities for intending entrepreneurs.