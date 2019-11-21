Driving Industrialisation in Edo

This is in addition to his transformational and developmental achievements in the state, which have continued to earn him accolades and recognitions.

Unperturbed by the distractions, the governor in less than three years in office, has not only repositioned Edo State economy to be viable and globally competitive, but has been able to set a pace for future growth and massive industrialisation. While the state’s industrialisation is yet to boom, the governor is already nurturing and training the skilled manpower required for the later hay days.

Imagine a time when Edo State would have attained a degree of large-scale production and manufacturing, summed in advanced technical enterprises and other viable economic activities without a relatively skilled manpower with the technical know-how to sail the ship. The worrying impact is the importation of skilled labour from various parts of the world to drive the course, which ordinarily indigenes should have spearheaded. In exact terms, the yearn for job creation and local content development of the Godwin Obaseki-led administration would have been defeated.

This explains why the governor is leverag- ing on technical education to prepare Edo indigenes for the industrial revolution and technological switch-over that his administra- tion is strategically repositioning the state for. Assiduously, the State Government has wittingly invigorated technical and vocational education with the revamp of the Govern- ment Science and Technical College (GSTC), formerly Benin Technical College.

The project, funded by World Bank, which is as a leading model hub for Technical and Vocation Education and Training (TVET) in Edo State, officially opened its improved facility to students in the 2019/2020 academic session. Several other models are currently still being developed for the state’s TVET programme and will be replicated in other sectors. Already, the new look of the college has caused Edo residents to take interest in the school, causing student enrolment to spike.

The GSTC will serve as a centre for techni- cal skill training for Edo youths ahead of the Obaseki-led administration’s industrial revolution boom. Since 2017 till the date the facility has continuously witnessed massive rehabilitation, with projects still on-going at the college. The school boasts of world-class and up-to-date laboratory and workshop equipment. Expectedly, the college has commenced the production of chairs for other schools in the state. It will produce part of the N2b worth of chairs to be used in primary schools across Edo State.

Applaudably, key infrastructure interventions for the state-of-the-art institution include a dedicated 33kv line from the Benin North electrical sub-station which draws power from the NIPP Ihonvbor/Azura Power complex and a 45mbps fibre optic cable serving the college. Its facility is also networked with a sitewide fibre optic system, backup power from generators, off-grid renewable energy (solar power), rainwater harvesting and an integrated sitewide potable water system. Here, unlike other institutions of learning across the country, electricity is never a cause to ponder. One would begin to wonder the expectations of the Governor Obaseki-led administration of the college’s graduates if not to be equipped with skills and expertise to compete favorably with other industrialised nations.