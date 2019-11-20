Veritas Kapital Appoints New Executives

The board of Veritas Kapital Assurance has announced the appointment of Kenneth Egbaran and Wole Onasanya as the Managing Director and Executive Director Finance and Investment of the company, respectively.

The firm disclosed that Egbaran is an insurance practitioner with over 30 years’ experiences in reinsurance, underwriting and broking before his appointment as the Managing Director of Veritas Kapital Assurance.

Veritas, in a statement made available to THISDAY, stated that “he started his career as a Senior Superintendent with Nigeria Reinsurance Company before joining A&G where he rose to the position of Marketing Director.

“Egbaran is bringing his wealth of experiences in the various sectors of the insurance industry to bear in Veritas Kapital Assurance as the Managing Director as he has worked with Afribank Insurance Brokers, Crusader Insurance Plc now Custodian Insurance Plc and was the Managing Director of Mainstream Global Insurance Brokers Limited.”

Meanwhile, the statement further explained: “Wole Onasanya is an insurance strategy and finance executive with over two decades experience acquired in Nigeria and United States in insurance product development and pricing; corporate transaction execution; insurance strategy development and implementation; and strategic planning.

“Onasanya joins Veritas Kapital Assurance as Executive Director Finance and Investment. He previously worked as a Director at the New York office of American International Group (AIG) and as an investment banker with Credit Suisse in New York where he closed several corporate transactions.”

He began his career as an Analyst at the Lagos office of Arthur Andersen (Now KPMG) before joining Ocean and Oil Holding as an Investment Associate and worked on corporate development and MBA transactions.

Onasanya has a MBA from Kellogg School of Management, and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics with second class upper division from the University of Ibadan.