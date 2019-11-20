Masari Proposes N249bn Budget for 2020

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has presented a budget proposal of N249,463,829,250.00 for the 2020 fiscal year and reiterated his administration’s determination to reposition the state to attain economic growth.

The draft, which the governor presented on the floor of the state House of Assembly for consideration on Wednesday, comprised a recurrent expenditure of N75,579,865,990.00 representing 30.30 per cent and a capital outlay of N173,883,963,260 with 69.70 per cent.

He added that the budget tagged: “Reflection and Progress” was prepared in tune with the desired needs of the citizenry, hence the increment over the 2019 budget with N48,721,868,505.00.

The governor assured the lawmakers that he was determined to steer Katsina State to a new foundation for sustainable economic growth, adding that the restoration plan of the present administration comprises programmes, projects and policies to be implemented under education, health, water, agriculture, environment, works, housing and transport sectors.

He said: “As a result therefore, the 2020 budget has provided adequate allocation of funds to the priority sectors as follows: Education N24,509,368,255; health N23,020,086,250; water resources N13,624,000,000; agriculture N13,115,509,500; roads N23,414,464,410 and environment N30,149,885,405.”

Masari affirmed that the state government has designed actionable plans to fast-track the implementation of the projects and programmes to ensure speedy infrastructural development in the state.

According to him, “In other words, we are making all the necessary arrangements to ensure that all the promises are fulfilled.”

He explained that his focus remains to change the economic development template of the state and strategic partnerships shall be the fulcrum and main driver of the vision for 2020.

Receiving the budget draft, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Tasi’u Maigari, lauded the governor for his foresight and promised speedy passage of the 2020 state appropriation bill.

He assured the governor that all the legislative committees have been mobilised to receive and examine the estimates of the ministries, departments and agencies that fall under their purview.