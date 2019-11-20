Anti-social Media Bill Passes Second Reading at Senate

By Deji Elumoye

A bill to regulate the social media use in the country on Wednesday passed second reading during Senate plenary.

The bill titled ‘A bill for an Act to make provisions for the protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations and for related matters 2019’, which was first read on November 5, scaled second reading after the lead debate by the sponsor of the bill, Senator Mohammed Musa.

After listening to contributions by some senators in support of the bill, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Judiciary headed by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, which is to report back to plenary in four weeks.

