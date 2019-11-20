Obaseki flags off Measles Second Dose Vaccine (MCV2) immunisation

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has flagged-off the Measles Second Dose Vaccine (MCV2) routine immunisation in Edo State, stressing on the need to prioritise the reduction of maternal and infant mortality in the state.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Governor Obaseki, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Rt Hon. Philip Shaibu, thanked the Federal Government for its commitment to the prioritisation of Primary Health Care, infrastructure and social development.

According to him, “It is our duty to achieve and sustain the reduction in morbidity and mortality of vaccine-preventable diseases.”

He urged residents in the state to become advocates and join in the fight to ensure that children in Edo are protected from all vaccine-preventable diseases through vaccination and having a complete immunisation schedule.

The governor also commended the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency for ensuring adequate preparation and implementation of the immunisation exercise.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia said “Measles is a highly infectious disease caused by the measles virus. It is commonly characterised by fever and a rash accompanied by one or more of the following: cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis. Complications may lead to ear infection, diarrhoea and pneumonia. In children, permanent disabilities like blindness may occur.”

He further reiterated that measles is transmitted from person to person through the respiratory droplets or direct contact with nasal and throat secretions, noting that vaccination is the only key preventive measure against measles.

Other measures, according to him, include exclusive breastfeeding, good nutrition vitamin A supplementation as well as good personal and environmental hygiene and sanitation.

Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Imuwahen Mbarie expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki on his effort to achieve measles elimination in Edo State.

She also commended all partners and stakeholders for their efforts and reiterated the need for parents and caregivers to know that the measles vaccine is free, safe and saves lives.

Speaking on behalf of the partners on the exercise, World Health Organisation (WHO) Routine Immunisation Officer, Dr. Kofi Boateng commended the state government on its support towards immunisation activities in the state.

He added that all health care facilities will be open to give the antigens (and others) to children according to schedule.