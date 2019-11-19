Lawan, APC Govs, Gbajabiamila, Tinubu, Others Congratulate Party, Bello, Lyon

Our Correspondents

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; some governors of All Progressives Congress (APC); Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase, and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu have congratulated the Governors-elect of Kogi and Bayelsa states on their victory in last Saturday’s governorship elections.

Lawan particularly rejoiced with the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on his reelection and David Lyon for making history as the first governor Bayelsa State has elected on a platform different from the outgoing ruling party in the state.

The Senate president praised President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring a level-playing field that enabled the people to assert their sovereignty and choose their leaders.

On his part, Gbajabiamila congratulated Bello and Lyon for emerging victorious in Kogi and Bayelsa governorship poll.

In separate congratulatory messages, the lawmaker said the victory recorded by the candidates was an indication of the wide acceptance the party enjoyed in the two states.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Wase, implored the governors-elect to work closely with all persons and interest groups to move the states to the next level.

Wase appealed to the people of the two states to remain law-abiding as transition to new administration had started in earnest.

Also, on his part, Tinubu congratulated Bello and Lyon on their victories in the elections.

He also extends congratulations to the National Chairman of the party, as well as Kogi and Bayelsa states Chairmen and other leaders in the two states on this twin-victory.

“The outcome of these elections shows that the people believe in the direction that President Buhari and the APC wish to take this nation. The electorate has faith in the progressive reforms our party envisions,” he said.

Tinubu condemned the scattered incidents of violence witnessed in the election in some parts of Kogi State.

In his message, Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Ak­eredolu, yesterday con­gratulated Bello on his re-election for another term in of­fice.

The governor also congratulated Lyon over his victory, adding that their victories were well deserved.

On his part, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has congratulated Bello and Lyon over their victories in last Saturdays governorship elections.

He said the victories also demonstrated the people’s acceptance and confidence in the APC-led government to successfully pilot affairs of the state and country to the next level

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the Osun State has also congratulated Bello, on his re-election and Governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

On his part, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said the victory of both governors-elect is a triumph for the APC, and has once again proven the party to be the peoples’ choice.

Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai-Mala Buni, described the victory of APC in both the Bayelsa and Kogi states’ governorship elections as an endorsement of the party’s policies and values.

The Ekiti State chapter of APC, has also described the present winning streak being enjoyed by the party in the country’s political landscape is as a result of proactive and efficient leadership being provided at the centre.

Chairman of the APC in Ekiti State, Paul Omotosho, said the victory of the APC candidates did not come as a surprise.