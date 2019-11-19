GPP Remodels Pacific Lagos, to Offer More Value

Bennett Oghifo

Global Property Partners (GPP), a subsidiary of leading Premium Real Estate Developer, Cavalli Business & Investment Group, is remodeling its landmark The Pacific Lagos Project on Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a statement by GPP, the modifications were made in line with the Company’s vision of having a Best-in-Class mixed-use Real Estate Development in Nigeria, as well as the specifications of some of the subscribers to the iconic Twin Towers.

“The Pacific Lagos is now bigger, even better and offers more value”, said the CEO of GPP, Mr. Emmanuel Odemayowa, adding that, “in place of the former design, what we now have are two distinct luxury towers- One with 10 suspended floors of Premium Office space for Commercial use, as well as 12 floors of exclusive hotel apartments for residential purposes”.

The Company also said it is on track to complete the project on schedule, given the resources already committed and the progress they had made with preliminary Engineering, Procurement and Construction works on the Project.

“We have assembled a team of experienced, world-class professionals to ensure the Pacific Lagos meet the very exacting standards envisaged by our Clientele in terms of quality, expertise and the cutting edge facilities we have outlined for Pacific Lagos”, said Mr. Odemayowa. He further acknowledged that the market reception to the Project has been enthusiastic.

Among the remodeled facilities in the Pacific Lagos is the Recreational Floor which has been expanded and moved to the third floor for both Towers with facilities meant to enhance the “Work.Live.Play” Concept of Pacific Lagos.

The facilities on the Recreational Floor include large Terrace Space for Outdoor Relaxation for both Office and Residential Occupants, a well equipped gymnasium, Restaurants & Bar, Shops and generous space for various Indoor Games.

“Also, the 10 Office Floors on Pacific Lagos are designed for Optimal Efficiency, Functionality and Convenience in one of the most strategic locations in Lagos,” continued Mr. Odemayowa, adding that the 12 floors of Residential Space comprise 1 and 2 Bedroom ensuite Hotel Apartments modelled on five-star hospitality accommodations.

He also said the new high-rise project was in line with the Cavalli Group’s vision of helping to reduce Nigeria’s severe housing deficit through the development of real estate modelled on international standards, adding that the Group had completed various real estate projects across Lagos.

GPP also said it had designed a number of Innovative packages for investment in Pacific Lagos, among which was the Pacific Mutual Investment Plan, a product introduced that offers flexible investment options for the Pacific Lagos from as low as N5 million.