Dasuki Did Not Ask to be Kept with DSS, Says Lawyer

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Contrary to the position of the Department of State Services (DSS) that the detained former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and others in its custody preferred to be kept in its custody than with Correctional Services, the lead counsel to Dasuki, Ahmed Raji (SAN), yesterday disclosed that Dasuki is bent on pursuing his release from DSS custody.

Dasuki has been in custody of the DSS since 2015 despite been granted bail by four different courts in the country, including the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya told Nigerians that many of those in their custody, including Dasuki, have opted to remain in their custody because of the quality of the holding facilities, which are within international standards.

But in a swift reaction, Raji, who described the DSS position as untrue, specifically as it relates to Dasuki said, “this statement, as alluring as it sounds, is a contradiction of the events that have taken place since 2015, when charges were first preferred against Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki,” he said.

The senior lawyer, who made Dasuki’s position known in a press statement released to journalists, queried why an individual will choose to remain in custody, contrary to his constitutional and internationally-enshrined fundamental human rights, and still continuously, challenge his unlawful detention at both National and International fora.

“It is therefore most incorrect and inaccurate to claim that Col. Dasuki prayed the Court to be kept in DSS facility. This is far from the truth. Perhaps, there is no synergy between the Counsel appearing for the government in Dasuki matters and the DSS hierarchy.

“Consequently, we appeal to all authorities, and principally – DSS, to comply with the various extant Orders of the Court, by immediately releasing Col. Dasuki. Raji in the statement gave account of how Dasuki was arraigned before the various courts and consequently granted bail on all occasions.

He recalled that on November 3, 2015, the Federal High Court – Abuja, admitted him to bail on self-recognisance, and granted him leave to travel abroad for a three-week medical consultation, on account of failing health, but officers of DSS laid siege on his house in Asokoro, in brazen defiance of the order of court; and thereby deliberately disallowed him from accomplishing the terms of the order.

He said Dasuki filed processes seeking to extend the travel period granted by the Federal High Court and DSS vehemently opposed the application, and continued to barricade Dasuki’s residence.